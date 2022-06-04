Watch: French Open champion Iga Swiatek fights back tears during Polish national anthem

Iga Swiatek continues to usher in a new era of dominance on the WTA tour. The 22-year-old clinched the 2022 Roland Garros title on Saturday, her second Grand Slam triumph.

Her 6-1, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff marked her 35th consecutive match win in what is now the joint longest winning streak of the century with Venus Williams'. Swiatek, who won her first Major title in Paris two years ago, has now become the only active player other than Serena Williams to secure the French Open crown twice.

The Pole lifted the Suzanne Lenglen cup in front of a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier, with tennis greats such as Mats Wilander, Ana Ivanovic and Billie Jean King looking on.

Swiatek later fought back tears as her national anthem was played during the trophy presentation ceremony, per tradition.

Iga Swiatek won the tournament by dropping only a single set, against Qinwen Zhen in the second round, and losing just eight service games.

She ascended to the No. 1 ranking in March after the abrupt retirement of former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. With 8631 ranking points, she now enjoys a lead of more than 4000 points over second-ranked Anett Kontaveit.

"Hopefully we can play each other in more finals"- Coco Gauff to Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open trophy presentation ceremony

18-year-old Coco Gauff featured in her maiden Grand Slam final on Saturday. While it wasn't easy for her to weather the storm that was Swiatek, Gauff did beat the likes of Sloane Stephens and Elise Mertens en route to the championship match.

In her runner-up speech, the young American heaped praise on Swiatek's ongoing winning streak before expressing her hopes of grabbing a win over the Pole in the future.

"What you’ve done on tour the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it. Hopefully we can play each other in more finals and I can get a win over you one of these days," Gauff said.

Both Gauff and Swiatek are currently on the entry list for Wimbledon 2022 and will shift their focus onto the grasscourt season. This is despite the absence of ranking points at the Championships, after a joint ruling by the WTA and ATP Tours in retaliation to the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the competition.

