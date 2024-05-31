WATCH: Iga Swiatek hilariously fails to recall name of park she visited in Paris, draws a map on the clay in French Open to help figure it out

Iga Swiatek hilariously tried to recall the name of the park she visited but couldn't during the on-court interview after her third-round win against Marie Bouzkova. The Pole struggled to remember the name and even drew a map on the clay as she found it hard to explain the details of the place to the crowd.

Top seed and defending champion Swiatek has been in excellent form at the French Open this year. The Pole's prowess on clay is no secret and has been at its finest. She had a brilliant start to her title defense as she ousted qualifier Leolia Jeanjean comfortably in straight sets in the opening round.

The World No. 1 had to dig deep to bring out her A-game in the second round where she played former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Both women battled it out on the court for two hours and 57 minutes with the Pole eventually getting the better of the Japanese after a topsy-turvy three-setter.

Iga Swiatek was in complete control against the dangerous Marie Bouzkova in the third round, seeing off the Czech 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 33 minutes. After the match, the 23-year-old was asked if she had visited any places in Paris this year during her on-court interview.

Swiatek tried recalling the name of the place and said that it was a park. As she progressed, the Pole hilariously stated that her French was bad and she couldn't speak it. She also asked for the interviewer's help.

"Umm… this, this park Sandra sa, sorry I don't know, I can't speak French," Swiatek said.

The Pole was seen explaining the details of the place to the interviewer, who wasn't able to understand what she was trying to convey. Swiatek even drew a map of the place on the clay, but eventually gave up and said that both of them had no clue.

"Okay, we both don't know what I am talking about," the World No. 1 said.

Watch the video below:

Iga Swiatek eventually managed to remember the name of the place

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek eventually remembered the name of the place she visited and took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce it to the fans. The place she was alluding to the entire time was the famous National Estate of Saint-Cloud, as she mentioned in her tweet with two facepalm emojis.

"National Estate of Saint-Cloud 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️," Swiatek tweeted.

Swiatek will play Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open, where she will continue her journey to a three-peat. This will be the first match between the two women on the WTA Tour.