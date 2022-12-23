Watch: Iga Swiatek hilariously tries to eavesdrop on Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina at World Tennis League

Iga Swiatek showcased her goofy side during a sitdown in the mixed doubles match at the World Tennis League in Dubai.

The World No. 1, who was on the bench and was not competing, donned a Team Hawks t-shirt to spy on the conversation between Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina. The duo was competing against Kites' pair of Sania Mirza and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Swiatek hid behind the bench to eavesdrop on their 'potential' in-match tactics. But she was left disappointed after finding out that the pair were conversing in Russian and could not understand a word.

She was eventually spotted by Rybakina and Zverev, who were left amused by the Pole's antics. Iga Swiatek hilariously requested that the duo converse in English so that she could understand what they were saying.

"Speak English guys," said Swiatek.

"Let's say that Iga Swiatek has set the bar high, there is no need to hide it" - Caroline Garcia

Iga Swiatek had an excellent 2022 season, finishing the year at the top of the WTA rankings along with the French Open and US Open titles. The 21-year-old, who finished the campaign with a 67-8 win/loss record, has more than twice the points of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, a sign of her dominance.

WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia has praised Swiatek for her performances and stated that she raised the bar in the women's game quite high. The Frenchwoman said that it is impossible to chase down the Pole in the rankings without winning a Grand Slam.

"You know that the World No. 1 spot is something quite legendary. It's historic in a career. So it's part of the things to do or try to accomplish at least once. Let's say that Iga [Swiatek] has set the bar high, there is no need to hide it," Garcia expressed.

"Anyway, given the scenario, it will be almost impossible to reach it without winning a Grand Slam. So I'm going to try to be solid all year and see where it brings me," she added.

Garcia, who is currently ranked No. 4, revealed that she has a chance to be No. 2 heading into the French Open.

"I could very well arrive in Paris for the French Open sitting at the No. 2 spot in the rankings. It's a possibility. The first part of the season is going to be interesting, it comes very quickly with the Australian Open. We'll see what I can do. But sure, It would be nice to arrive at Roland Garros with an even better ranking," she stated.

