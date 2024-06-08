WATCH: Iga Swiatek immortalizes her 4th French Open title in unique style

Iga Swiatek lifted her fourth title at the Roland Garros with a victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final of the 2024 French Open. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-1 to lift her third title in a row in the French capital.

Swiatek was at her dominant best, the kind she had displaced after escaping a scare in the second round against Naomi Osaka. The Pole rallied from match point down to finally win the match against Osaka. Since then, the World No. 1 did not drop a set.

The final, in true Swiatek style, was a one-sided affair. The Pole's serve was broken in the third game of the match. However, she broke right back and also upped her level to win the next 10 consecutive games.

Iga Swiatek celebrated her fourth title in the French capital in a unique fashion. She captured the moment on her phone while gesturing FOUR with her fingers.

Swiatek later took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

Swiatek scripted history as she became the only woman to win four French Open titles before the age of 24. She also became the only player, born after 1990, to win five Grand Slam titles. The Pole joined the likes of Justine Henin and Monica Seles to win three consecutive titles at the French Open.

Along with this, Swiatek also achieved a historic triple crown, winning the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and Roland Garros in the same year. Serena Williams was the only player to achieve this feat.

Iga Swiatek's dominance at the French Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek has an impressive 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She won her first title in the French capital in her second attempt, defeating Sofia Kenin in the final. The Pole, ranked World No. 54, became the lowest-ranked player to ever win the French Open since the ranking system was introduced in 1975.

In 2022, the World No. 1 defeated Coco Gauff in the final to lift her second title at the French Open. Her dominance was on display as she dropped just one set during the entire tournament.

Next year, Swiatek defended her title, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final in a tough three-setter encounter 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. She only lost one set throughout the tournament, to Muchova in the final.

The Pole continued her dominance on Philippe-Chatrier and won yet another title at the 2024 French Open, defeating first-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini in the final.

