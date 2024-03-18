WATCH: Iga Swiatek jumps with joy after beating Maria Sakkari to win 2nd Indian Wells title, gets startled by confetti cannon while lifting trophy

Iga Swiatek added another trophy to her collection at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with her 6-4, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari on Sunday, March 17.

In a rematch of their 2022 final, the Pole was quick to jump off the blocks to a 3-0 lead. Despite a spirited comeback from Sakkari to level the score at 3-3, Swiatek eventually broke serve a second time to clinch the first set 6-4.

The second set, however, was a masterclass from the World No. 1, who dropped just five points en route to the title and delivered her fourth bagel of the tournament.

The scoreline might have been similar to the 6-4, 6-1 win she posted over the Greek in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open final, but her celebration was not.

After a warm embrace with Sakkari at the net and the customary handshake with the chair umpire, Swiatek proceeded to celebrate her win with a string of vehement jumps, followed by a double-handed fist clench towards her player's box.

Swiatek was then given arguably the fright of her life during the presentation ceremony when the confetti cannon went off just as she was ready to lift the trophy in the air. It was the only moment of concern for the World No. 1, who had a splendid day otherwise.

"I just thought it's going to happen a little bit later," Swiatek said, laughing (via Los Angeles Times).

Iga Swiatek ticks off multiple records with second BNP Paribas Open title

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Iga Swiatek continued to dial in the records after her 6-4, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old, already at the helm of women's tennis, became the player with the most titles after 23 WTA finals with 19 wins, level with Chris Evert, Gail Sherriff, and Nancy Richey. She also became the third player after Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters to secure multiple titles in Indian Wells before turning 23.

Not losing a set all week, Swiatek only dropped 21 games en route to the title, with only Monica Seles and Steffi Graff dropping fewer games to the title in Indian Wells. They played five matches as opposed to her six.

Swiatek also registered her 10th consecutive win against a top-10 opponent, a feat she has already achieved in the past. Only three other players have done it in the 2000s — Venus Williams, Justine Henin, and Serena Williams.

Swiatek has now won 36 out of 50 matches against top-10 opponents in her career. Only the legendary Martina Navratilova had more wins (44) in her first 50 such clashes.

Iga Swiatek will take part in the Miami Open next where she will look to clinch the Sunshine Double for a second time after 2022. On the women's circuit, only Steffi Graff has completed the feat twice.