Watch: Iga Swiatek recieves Hubert Hurkacz's help in carrying heavy bag ahead of United Cup final against Germany 

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently received assistance with her heavy kit bag from Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 United Cup.

Swiatek and Hurkacz remained undefeated during their semifinal clash against France. While Hurkacz outfoxed Adrian Mannarino, Swiatek outsmarted World No. 20 Caroline Garcia in a thrilling three-set clash. The Polish team secured a resounding 3-0 victory over the French.

Ahead of their final encounter against Germany, the 6ft 5in Hurkacz generously picked up Swiatek's bag from her and handed it to one of the Polish team members. He was greeted by praise from fans worldwide for this gracious move.

Iga Swiatek locked horns with Angelique Kerber during their first match against Germany in the finals. The women's World No. 1 made light work of the 35-year-old, prevailing in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. She is undefeated at the United Cup so far.

Hubert Hurkacz is set to take on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles clash.

Hurkacz and Swiatek are also due to take on Laura Siegemund and Maximilian Marterer in a mixed doubles contest in the finals. It will be interesting to witness the teamwork strategies employed by the top two Polish players on the tour.

Both players will be hoping to add to their Grand Slam tally this year. Swiatek captured only one Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2023. On the other hand, Hurkacz is yet to open his account at Major tournaments. He reached the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals, which has been his best result so far.

Coincidentally, both players reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last year. They will be keen on finding their best form in Melbourne and making a deep run this year.

Iga Swiatek stands out as Poland reach their first United Cup final

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup - Sydney: Day 9

Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has been instrumental in guiding Team Poland to the final of the 2024 United Cup.

The second edition of the event saw 18 teams battle it out on the hardcourts of Sydney and Perth. While Poland overpowered France in the last four, Germany dug deep to get over the line against Australia.

Swiatek has scored valuable points while representing her country against Brazil, Spain, China, France and Germany. She has defeated the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Qinwen Zheng, Carloine Garcia and Angelique Kerber so far.

Poland is one win away from getting their hands on the elusive United Cup trophy. Hurkacz and Swiatek will have the chance to bring the trophy home during their mixed doubles tie against Germany in the finals.