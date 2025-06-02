WATCH: Iga Swiatek can't stop laughing after unexpected incident at French Open press conference

Iga Swiatek reacted hilariously during her recent post-match press conference at the French Open. She defeated Elena Rybakina in a thrilling fourth-round match, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Swaitek entered Paris after a disappointing third-round exit in Rome. She steadied the ship by cruising past Emma Raducanu and Jaqueline Cristian in the initial few rounds before eliminating Elena Rybakina en route to the quarterfinals.

The Pole couldn't contain her laughter after watching someone fall during her post-match press conference. Here's the shocking incident below:

Swaitek is chasing her fourth consecutive title in the French Open this year. She is unbeaten in her last 25 matches at the clay-court Major.

The fifth seed was delighted to secure a quarterfinal berth after losing the first set against Rybakina. She reflected on her performance in the fourth round and said:

"Well, it was tough. First set, I felt like I’m playing against Jannik Sinner. Elena really pushed me. I needed to do something to get back into the game and honestly, with her playing like that, I didn’t have a lot of hopes."

"But I just kept fighting and I’m happy that I did that because every game I felt like I could loosen up even more. And at the end, I was able to play my game, so I’m super happy," she added

Swiatek is through to her 11th quarterfinal at a Grand Slam event on tour. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, but Madison Keys defeated her in three sets.

The 24-year-old is the fifth player to win 25 consecutive matches at the French Open. Former players such as Rafael Nadal, Monica Seles, Bjorn Borg, and Chris Evert have also achieved this.

Iga Swiatek will take on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is making her seventh appearance at the French Open this year. She will take on Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

While Swiatek outfoxed Rybakina in the fourth round, Svitolina brushed aside the fourth seed, Jasmine Paolini. She outfoxed the Italian in an absorbing encounter, 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1.

Iga Swiatek leads Elina Svitolina 3-1 in their head-to-head matches. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently in the 2025 Miami Open.

The duo will face each other for the second time on clay in Paris. The Pole won their previous match at the Italian Open in 2021.

