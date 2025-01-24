WATCH: Iga Swiatek wiping shoes & face with same towel during Australian Open SF against Madison Keys breaks the internet

Iga Swiatek broke the internet, albeit unintentionally. The Polish player was playing her Australian Open semi-final against Madison Keys when cameras caught her doing something unsusual.

A post from an X-user, which earned a whopping 573,000 likes, contained a short clip from the match where Swiatek was seen asking for the towel after which she wiped the court and used the same towel to wipe herself with.

She wiped her legs and face, which many users found 'gross' for lack of a better term. The user who posted it initially posted:

"This was so gross to me im sorry." - X user on Swiatek's video.

Others pointed out that Swiatek didn't even flip the towel before wiping herself. She used the same side she wiped the court with to wipe her face, which is hygienically questionable, considering that the court isn't the cleanest place in the world.

Swiatek didn't make a fuss about it though, as she simply got back to playing the match. It was at 6-5 in the final set when she was trying to serve out the set, so she certainly had more pressing things to think about than the side of the towel with which she wiped her face with.

She has been on record in the past explaining how she's very focused when playing a match, rarely noticing other things, which might have led to the aforementioned incident.

Iga Swiatek fails at Australain Open once again

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has won five Grand Slams, with four of them coming at Roland Garros and one at the US Open. She had a couple of good runs at the Australian Open but is yet to reach the final. For a player who has looked good in competitions like the United Cup, her Australian Open returns are disappointing.

Her first big run came in 2022 when she made the semi-final. She was favored against Danielle Collins but lost in two sets to the American. The next year, she lost in the fourth round to Elena Rybakina.

Last year, she fared worse, losing in the third round to Linda Noskova, before making the last-four this year. She was a huge favorite against Keys, but despite serving for the match, she fell in a final-set tiebreak.

