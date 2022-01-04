Watch: Extraordinary 27-shot rally between Petra Kvitova and Priscilla Hon at Adelaide International 2022

Australia's Priscilla Hon began her 2022 season in spectacular fashion, notching up the biggest win of her career by upsetting former World No. 2 Petra Kvitova in the opening round of the Adelaide International.

Kvitova and Hon played an extraordinary 27-shot rally in the opening game of the deciding set, with Kvitova facing breakpoint at 30-40.

The commentator was quick to acknowledge both players' efforts, dubbing the rally as "the point of 2022 so far".

The WTA social media handles later shared a short clip of the point, echoing the sentiment. The Instagram post has since been viewed by over 75,000 users, who expressed their appreciation for both players in the comments.

The Czech, currently ranked 17 in the world, started out aggressively, staying in control of the rally. But Hon's incredible footspeed and retrieving skills pushed her opponent on the backfoot. Kvitova showed her brilliance to retrieve an overhead mid-way through the rally, but would eventually lose the point after sending a forehand wide.

Although she lost the rally, Kvitova eventually took the opening set. Hon showed incredible fighting skills to stage a comeback and complete a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2 victory after two hours and 20 minutes of play.

The youngster went toe-to-toe with Kvitova in the rallies, nearly matching the big-hitting Czech's tally of 47 winners. It was, however, the number of unforced errors from Kvitova's racket that was the Czech's undoing.

The victory over Kvtitova was Priscilla Hon's first over a top 20 player.

Hon's defensive prowess earned her a rousing reaction from the home crowd and would go on to put her in firm control of the encounter.

.Hon broke Kvtiova's serve again in the third game of the deciding set, which she would go on to eventually win 6-2, completing the comeback.

Prsicilla Hon will look to build on her win against Petra Kvitova

Priscilla Hon will be looking to back up her incredible first-round win over Kvitova.

Priscilla Hon, who only registered one singles main draw win at the WTA level during the 2021 season, will now be looking to build on her incredible first-round win over Kvitova.

The Australian will play the winner of a highly-anticipated encounter between Paula Badosa and Victoria Azarenka. Hon has never played against either opponent but the 23-year-old will enter the contest with plenty of confidence and massive support from the home-crowd.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya