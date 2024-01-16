Britain's Jack Draper rushed to a bin to throw up moments after defeating Marcos Giron in five sets in the first round of the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday (January 16).

Draper fought through a hot afternoon on Court 8 at Melbourne Park to enter the second round of the Happy Slam. He overcame Giron 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 after a grueling battle that lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

The Brit secured an early lead by winning the opening set 6-4. However, Giron went one step further and succeeded in winning the second and third sets to put his opponent in a tricky position.

In turn, Draper responded bravely as he dished out a bagel in the fourth set. He doubled down in the decider and clinched a win to set up the second-round meeting with 14th seed Tommy Paul.

After the match point, the 22-year-old felt nauseated and immediately rushed to the net to greet Giron. Following the handshake, he ran across to a bin on the courtside and vomited.

The entire episode can be watched below.

Consequently, Jack Draper received medical assistance before walking out of the court. Notably, he also used a medical timeout after the second set.

Jack Draper: "Need to get a lot of fluids inside of me and eat well"

Jack Draper relaxes after his first-round win at Australian Open 2024

During the post-match press conference, Jack Draper stated that it has been hard for him to adapt to a new environment. While answering a question about how he would recover hereon, he replied:

"Yeah, about probably what you are putting into your body. Need to get a lot of fluids inside of me and eat well. I'm going to try and sleep a lot. It's tough to sort of come to a new place."

The World No. 55 further admitted to feeling nervous before the Tuesday match and said he looked forward to facing Tommy Paul next at the Australian Open.

"Obviously, you're thinking your first-round match a lot. So probably haven't slept the best the last couple of nights. Try and get an early night. Yeah, try to look forward to playing Tommy on - I don't even know what day it is - Thursday."

Fortunately for Jack Draper, he has got the measure of Tommy Paul in Australia twice as he has so far collected two wins in as many duels with him. He most recently defeated the American in the quarterfinals of Adelaide International on Thursday, January 11. Also, he downed Paul in 2023 at Adelaide International 2.