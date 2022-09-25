Watch: Jack sock eavesdrops on Team Europe's tactics discussion at the Laver Cup, Andy Murray steals the show with his hilarious reaction

Team World's American star Jack Sock was caught listening to Team Europe's tactics during a match on Day 2 of the 2022 Laver Cup, all in good fun, of course. The fifth edition of the tournament has already earned its place among tennis fans' hearts. Day 1 concluded with Federer and Nadal losing to the American duo of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe, which also marked the Swiss legend's final ATP match of his career.

On the second day of the event, Matteo Berrettini of Team Europe was seen being advised by Grand Slam winners Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray during his battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the first match of the day. The Italian held his nerve to win the match 7-6(11), 4-6, [10-7] and earn the first points for his team on the second day.

During the strategy session, Team World's self-appointed jokester - Jack Sock - was spotted casually standing behind Djokovic and Murray as the duo were busy giving some tips to the Italian, pretending to note down their tactics. His cheeky antics were short-lived, however, as he was caught red-handed by Murray, who gave the American a disbelieving smile before he slunk away.

How did Team Europe perform on Day 2 of the Laver Cup?

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Team Europe, arguably the strongest team on paper, had a flying start on the inaugural day of the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas winning their respective singles matches. However, quick wins from Alex de Minaur against Andy Murray and a huge win over the duo of Federer and Nadal by Sock and Tiafoe brought the game to a 2-2 standstill.

The second day of the event started with last year's Wimbledon finalist Berrettini locking horns with Canadian prodigy Auger-Aliassime. The Italian held his nerve as he took home the first set. However, a resilient display from the Canadian teenager saw the match level after the second set. Berrettini had the last laugh, as he ticked all the right boxes to win the match tiebreaker, thus giving his team the deserved two points on day 2.

In the second match of the day, Team Europe's Cameron Norrie was up against Taylor Fritz of the USA. The American convincingly took the first set in 23 minutes. However, Norrie, well coached by Federer, made a comeback in the second set. The third set turned out to be just as thrilling, as Fritz's ice-cold veins helped him win the battle 6-1, 4-6, [10-8] and bring Team World level once again.

Novak Djokovic then won both his singles and doubles encounters in the night session, first beating Frances Tiafoe and then partnering up with Berrettini to defeat De Minaur and Jack Sock, handing Europe a 8-4 lead heading into the final day of proceedings at the 2022 Laver Cup.

