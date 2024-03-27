WATCH: Jannik Sinner accidentally hits his physio in the groin during Miami Open 4R clash, duo share a laugh over his blunder

Jannik Sinner continued his march at the Miami Open, taking out Australian Christopher O’Connell in their fourth-round encounter 6-4, 6-3.

The Italian’s tennis, however, was not the only thing grabbing eyeballs during the match, as there was also a comical incident when a wavered ball coming off of Sinner’s racket hit his physio Giacomo Naldi in the groin.

The incident took place when Sinner was trying to return a wide serve from his opponent. He could only manage to get his frame onto the ball, which then tossed away into the stands before hitting Sinner’s physio, who was standing courtside, on the groin.

Sinner initially did not realise that the ball hit his team member, but was quick to run over and check on Naldi upon seeing him in pain. The Italian and his team later had a laugh about the whole situation.

Expand Tweet

Sinner prevailed over O’Connell in straight sets, with a break of serve in each of the two sets being the difference maker.

"I hurt him, I still have to apologise" - Jannik Sinner after hitting physio during Miami Open 4R encounter

Jannik Sinner beat Christopher O'Connel in the Miami Open fourth-round encounter.

Jannik Sinner addressed the incident during his on-court interview after winning the match, saying he needed to offer Giacomo Naldi an apology.

The Italian recalled lunging for the ball, saying it hit frame and went straight for an “important part” of his physio’s body before bursting into laughter. He went on to express hope at Naldi’s well-being before being informed by the interviewer that his team member was doing just fine.

“Yeah, I know him really well now, so... I hurt him, I still have to apologise,” Jannik Sinner said. “I hit him with frame of the racket, because, you know, the serve was out, I hit him.”

“Or the serve was in, and with the frame, the ball went straight to him,” he continued. “In a really important part of the human [body], so yeah, I feel sorry for him, but hopefully, it’s gonna be all good for him.”

Expand Tweet

Sinner will next take on Tomas Machac in the Miami Open quarterfinals. The Czech has scored upset wins over the likes of Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray en-route to his first-ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal. Whoever wins the match, will face either third seed Daniil Medvedev or 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Miami Open.