WATCH: Jannik Sinner apologizes to Marcus Giron after Shanghai Masters 2R win for first-set net cord

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner apologized to Marcus Giron after his second-round victory at the Shanghai Masters, which included a net-cord incident in the first set. Sinner secured the win against the American with a score of 7-6(9-7), 6-2 on Saturday.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday showcased Jannik Sinner and Marcus Giron sharing a light-hearted moment about the incident. After shaking hands, Sinner wore a smile and offered an apology to Giron as they approached the umpire.

Expand Tweet

In the preceding round, Giron emerged victorious against Daniel Elahi Galan with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

The Shanghai Rolex Masters commenced on October 4th and is scheduled to conclude on October 15th. This year's tournament boasts the participation of the current top 10 ATP players, with the exception of World No.1 and US Open champion Novak Djokovic.

WIth this victory, the 20-year old Italian secured his spot as the fourth player to earn qualification for the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin this November. He joins Medvedev, Alcaraz, and Djokovic in the select group of eight players who will compete in the tournament.

Jannik Sinner is set to face Sebastian Baez in the third round of the Shanghai Masters 2023.

Janik Sinner

Following his triumph over Marcus Giron in the ATP 1000 tournament's second round, Jannik Sinner is set to take on Sebastian Baez in the third round of the Shanghai event. Notably, this marks Sinner's debut appearance at the Shanghai Open.

In the current season, Sinner has claimed victories at the Canadian Open, the 2023 Open Sud de France, and most recently, the China Open. Furthermore, it's worth noting that Jannik Sinner has achieved a career-high ATP world ranking, currently standing at fourth place.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Baez secured his place in the match against Jannik Sinner by defeating Australian tennis player Dane Sweeny with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Notably, this will be the first encounter between the Argentine and Sinner.

Báez has reached a career-high ATP singles ranking, currently standing at world No. 27, which he achieved on September 25, 2023. This season, Báez achieved significant success. In February, he emerged victorious on clay at the Córdoba Open in Argentina, triumphing over opponents such as Luciano Darderi, Tomas Barrios Vera, Hugo Dellien, and fellow countryman Federico Coria.

In addition, Baez clinched the men's singles title at the Austrian Open Kitzbühel by triumphing over Dominic Thiem in the final. Moreover, he secured another title win in the final of the 2023 Winston-Salem Open against Jiří Lehečka.