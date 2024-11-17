WATCH: Jannik Sinner basks in glory as home crowd passionately chants his name after maiden ATP Finals triumph in Turin

Jannik Sinner added yet another title to his incredible 2024 season with his triumph at the ATP Finals. After his victory over Taylor Fritz in the summit clash in Turin, the Italian took a moment to marvel at the home crowd who went wild over his performance.

Sinner came into this competition a heavy favorite for the win, and he delivered throughout the tournament. He opened his campaign in Turin on a high note as he went unbeaten in the group stage matches, taking down Alex De Minaur, Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Up next, the Italian took on Norway's Casper Rudd. He took down the 25-year-old in an absolutely dominant fashion, with the scoreline reading 6-1, 6-2, in his favor. In the title clash of the ATP Finals, Sinner had a rematch with America's Fritz, and emerged victorious 6-4, 6-4.

After his victory, the crowd at the Inalpi Arena went wild, leading Jannik Sinner to thank them with a heartfelt ‘grazie’. Watch a video of the moment below:

Jannik Sinner on his approach for the upcoming year after an incredible 2024

Jannik Sinner had an incredible run of form in 2024, having reigned as World No.1 since June this year. The 23-year-old has won 70 of the 76 matches he played this season, and has made eight trips to the top of the podium.

Explaining what his goals for 2025 are, Sinner outlined that he was more focused on finding out what he can achieve rather than setting a fixed target, saying (as quoted by Atptour.com),

“My goal was to understand what I can achieve this year. There was no specific goal of winning a Grand Slam or being No. 1 or whatever. It’s going to be the same next year: Whatever we can catch, we take, and the rest we learn.

“I think that was the mentality we approached this whole year [with] trying to raise my level in specific moments, which I’ve done throughout this year. I [will approach it] in the same way I did this year: Keeping calm, having my connection with my team. Taking it seriously, but also relaxed. You need to have a good balance,” he added.

Aside from rising to the rank of World No.1, Jannik Sinner’s 2024 has seen him storm to the title in eight singles tournaments. Alongside his victory at the ATP Finals, he was also crowned champion at the Australian Open, US Open, ABN Amro Open, ATP Masters 1000 Miami, Terra Wortmann Open, ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, and the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.

