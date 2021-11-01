Watch: Jannik Sinner celebrates his top 10 debut with mentor Maria Sharapova

Jannik Sinner, who made his top 10 debut this week, celebrated the career milestone with Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova. The five-time Grand Slam champion was visiting Paris when she bumped into Sinner and his coach, who are in the city for the ongoing Paris Masters.

A screenshot of Maria Sharapova's Instagram story, where she mentions Jannik Sinner's top 10 debut

The celebrations included gorging on some decadent chocolate which was served with a new spin, something that the City of Lights is famous for. The video below is from Sharapova's Instagram stories, which shows Sinner looking a little bemused with the chocolate dish on the table.

Jannik Sinner's association with Maria Sharapova goes back to 2019, when his coach Riccardo Piatti worked with the Russian during the final stages of her career. Piatti also posted a tweet on the get-together in Paris, calling Sharapova his 'favorite number 1 ever'.

Jannik Sinner has often cited Maria Sharapova as an inspiration in his career. He once remarked that the Russian has helped him improve not only as a player but also as a person.

Sharapova on her part has supported the young Italian right from the beginning of his career. Fans of the two players often claim that Sinner displays the same determination and champion's mentality that Sharapova possessed during her playing days.

Maria Sharapova has been a vocal supporter of Jannik Sinner for a long time now.

The Russian had also made a rapid ascent to the top of the game, becoming a force to reckon with while still a teenager. The 20-year-old Sinner is following in her footsteps, having made huge strides over the last couple of years.

Jannik Sinner looks to continue his momentum at the Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner at the Erste Bank Open.

Jannik Sinner has enjoyed considerable success in 2021, and has been riding a hot streak over the last few weeks. He won two ATP 250 titles in the space of a month, before reaching the semifinals of Erste Bank Open last week.

The Italian seemed on course to reach another final in Vienna, serving for the match against Frances Tiafoe at 6-3, 5-3. But some inspired play from the American coupled with a few of Sinner's own errors saw the 20-year-old stumble at the finish line.

Seeded eighth at the final Masters 1000 event of the year, Jannik Sinner is also competing for the last couple of ATP Finals spots alongside Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz and Cameron Norrie. After an opening round bye, the Italian will start his campaign against either rising teen Carlos Alcaraz or French veteran Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sinner reached his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open this year, where he lost to Hurkacz. And while he failed to make an impression at the other Masters events, he will be aiming to turn the tide in Paris.

Edited by Musab Abid