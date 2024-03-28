WATCH: Jannik Sinner comforts a nervous child mascot in heartfelt gesture before the pair head out for his Miami Open QF clash

Jannik Sinner showcased his compassionate side when he comforted a nervous child mascot ahead of his quarterfinal match against Tomas Machac at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner kicked off his campaign in Miami with a straight-sets victory over compatriot Andrea Vavassori in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. In the third round, he faced a tough battle against 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor, losing the first set before staging a comeback to clinch the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

The Italian then defeated Australia's Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 clash to book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, he ousted Czech Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, securing a place in the semifinals. This was the third time he booked his place in the final four of the Miami Open.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, March 29, the young mascot appeared star-struck and hesitant in Sinner’s presence. Assessing the situation, Sinner approached the child with a comforting smile, easing her nerves before they proceeded to enter the stadium for the quarterfinal match.

Watch the video below:

The 2024 season has been a remarkable one for Sinner. With a 20-1 win-loss record, he has already clinched titles at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam. His performance at the Australian Open was particularly noteworthy as he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and clinched his maiden Grand Slam trophy by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Sinner's momentum continued with another title in Rotterdam, defeating fifth seed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the final. The Italian defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic, and Griekspoor en route to the final.

Jannik Sinner then made his semifinal appearance at the BNP Paribas Open, before losing to second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 2-6. The Spaniard then successfully defended his title by defeating fourth-seeded Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 in the final.

Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open SF

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Miami Open

Second seed Jannik Sinner will next face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open.

The Russian booked his place in the final four after defeating 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6(7). He is yet to drop a set throughout the tournament, having previously secured straight-set wins over Marton Fucsovics, 30th-seeded Cameron Norrie and Dominik Koepfer.

Medvedev leads Sinner 6-4 in their head-to-head but the latter has won each of their their last four meetings, including a comeback from two sets down in the 2024 Australian Open final.