WATCH: Jannik Sinner entertains toddler with soccer ball at Miami Open, mirroring his fun session with Rafael Nadal's son

Jannik Sinner continues to melt hearts, this time in Miami after he was spotted entertaining a toddler with a soccer ball.

The Italian World No. 3 is chasing a first Miami Open title having twice finished runner-up, most recently at last year's event.

Sinner kicked off his campaign with a straight sets win over compatriot Andrea Vavassori. Up against 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the third round, Sinner lost a tight opening set to the hard-hitting Dutchman. A monumental fightback in the second, and a dominant display in the third, saw him win the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 and keep his campaign on track.

Ahead of his third-round victory, Sinner was seen playfully engaging with a toddler on the practice fields in Miami on Sunday.

In a video posted by Tennis TV on X (formerly Twitter), the ever-so-likable Italian could be seen cheerfully rolling a soccer ball toward the young child, even trying to hand it over to him.

It was all smiles during the heartwarming interaction!

Expand Tweet

His latest interaction was reminiscent of his meeting with Rafael Nadal's son at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells a couple of weeks ago.

On that ocassion, Jannik Sinner was spotted engaging in a football session with Nadal Jr. while his mother, Maria Francisca Perello, watched on.

“I think mentally I tried to stay strong" - Jannik Sinner on comeback victory against Tallon Griekspoor

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open (Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner fought back from a set down to seal a scintillating win over 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor in two hours and 26 minutes in the third round of the Miami Open.

Sinner credited his mental game and his aggressive intent for being the main catalysts behind the win. While the rain break did help him regroup, it was his fighting spirit that ultimately got him over the line.

“I think mentally I tried to stay strong, which I did, and I was in a tough situation today,” Sinner said in his post-match press conference. “After the rain came, I tried to come back a bit more aggressive, which I did, and obviously I’m really happy. It’s been a tough day for me, but very happy about the result.”

The Italian also paid tribute to his serve, which has become such an important weapon in his arsenal over the years. His serves out wide made life incredibly hard for Griekspoor.

“I think it just opens the court more,” said Sinner, when asked about the way he used serves out wide so frequently against Griekspoor. “You have to adapt. Sometimes you don’t feel it so much so you go more to the T, but it’s all part of where I need to be very clear in my mind and focused about what I am doing.”

Up next for Sinner is a clash with Christopher O’Connell. The 66th-ranked Australian overcame Martin Damm Jr. in two tight tie-breakers to seal his place in the last 16.

Jannik Sinner is chasing a first Miami Open title and a third title of the year. He currently holds an 18/1 win/loss record for the season and will look to end this American hard-court swing on a high.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here