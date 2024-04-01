WATCH: Jannik Sinner hilariously pouts for the camera while hugging Italian singer Laura Pausini after Miami Open triumph

Jannik Sinner crossed paths with fellow Italian Laura Pausini, a singer and songwriter, after lifting the Miami Open trophy on Sunday, March 31.

Sinner thumped Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 quite comfortably in the final that lasted for just 74 minutes. He broke the Bulgarian twice in both sets and more interestingly didn't lose a single point in his serve in the first.

The two players played for 93 points in total, of which Sinner won 55. Dimitrov managed to create only one break point throughout the match but couldn't convert it.

Notably, this was Sinner's third appearance at the Miami Open final. He has ended as a runner-up in 2021 and 2023 with losses to Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev, respectively.

Also, Jannik Sinner took his trophy tally for the 2024 season to three, having bagged the silverware at the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open. He dived into the celebration mood following the victory.

The Italian notably shared an adorable moment with Grammy award-winning artist Laura Pausini at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. He posed for a bunch of photos with Pausini and hilariously pouted for the camera for one of the shots while hugging the singer.

Pausini later took to Instagram to post the photographs and showered love on the champ.

"Our champion Jannik Sinner once again led Italy to victory, thanks to his talent, his training, his willpower and his character. You are a great pride for all of us and an example for all young people," Pausini captioned the post.

Jannik Sinner reaches career-high ranking, Grigor Dimitrov breaks into Top 10

Jannik Sinner (L) and Grigor Dimitrov

For Grigor Dimitrov, the Sunday result, however, had a silver lining as he broke into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings updated on Monday, April 1.

Dimitrov has climbed to ninth place on the men's singles ranking list, surpassing Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur, marking his first appearance among the top ten since October 29, 2018.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner has climbed to his career-high ranking of World No. 2. He dethroned Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who fell in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open failing to defend his semifinal points from the previous campaign.

Sinner bettered his 2023 Miami Garden campaign and added 400 points to take his overall tally to 8,710, whereas Alcaraz lost 160 points and slipped to the third spot with 8,645 points.