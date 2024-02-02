WATCH: Jannik Sinner hilariously struggles while addressing Italian President as Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego try to make him laugh

Jannik Sinner recently addressed Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome on Thursday, February 1, to mark Italy's Davis Cup 2023 win.

Sinner was joined by his Davis Cup teammates, including Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti, and Simone Bolleli, for the evening. The event held in Malaga, Spain last November, saw Italy defeat Australia in the final after a comprehensive win over the Novak Djokovic-led Serbia in the semifinal.

Sinner's contribution to Italy's triumph was pivotal as he turned the tide single-handedly in the semifinal against Serbia. He defeated Djokovic in the second match of the tie after Musetti had lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the first. He then partnered with Sonego and thumped the Djokovic-Kecmanovic duo in the deciding doubles showdown.

In the final against Australia, Sinner sealed the deal for his side with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Alex de Minaur following Arnaldi's heroics against Alexei Popyrin. This was Italy's first Davis Cup triumph since the year 1976.

The team members recently gathered at the presidential palace in Rome to celebrate the achievement. Things, however, took a hilarious turn briefly when Jannik Sinner walked up to the podium for his address to President Mattarella. The 22-year-old struggled to contain his laughter in his opening remarks as Arnaldi and Sonego looked at him with amusing expressions from the front row.

The video of the entire episode can be watched below.

Jannik Sinner nevertheless collected his emotions and dedicated the Davis Cup success to all the Italians.

"The pride of being here is for a victory that is the result of sacrifice and teamwork. It's a success for all Italians. The most important thing was not to win, but to understand each other as teammates, to be happy on the field and smile even when things are not going well. We did something important for this country," he said. (via Il Messaggero)

Italian President on Jannik Sinner's Australian Open success: "Everyone expects him to always win"

Jannik Sinner recently lifted the Australian Open 2024 men's singles trophy. He defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, January 28, at Rod Laver Arena to lay hands on a Grand Slam trophy for the first time.

During the gathering in Rome on Thursday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella revealed that he began watching the Melbourne final in the fourth set.

"That Sunday I had a commitment and I started watching the final from the fourth set and this has benefited my mood... but I immediately had the certainty that he would have won," he said. (via Il Messaggero)

Mattarella further commended Jannik Sinner's commitment to tennis, saying:

"I appreciate his simplicity but now everyone expects him to always win but it is right that there is no pressure because what is important is the commitment, the loyalty, the sporting sense, and of this we are certain."