On Sunday night, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious at the ATP Finals after a dominant display over America’s Taylor Fritz. After his win, the Italian celebrated with a hug with his father and brother, who were cheering him on from the stands.

Sinner has had an incredible year and came into this tournament as the reigning World No.1 and the favorite for the win. Having already won seven titles this season, including the Australian Open, US Open, and three Masters 1000 events, expectations were high for the 23-year-old throughout the competition, and he delivered every single time.

The Italian began his campaign in Turin, going unbeaten in his group-stage matches to set up a semifinal clash with Casper Rudd. He beat the Norwegians 6-1, 6-2 to storm into the finals, where he took down Fritz 6-4, 6-4. After his victory, Jannik Sinner celebrated with his loved ones, sharing a hug with his father Hanspeter and brother Marc, who were present in the crowd to watch him claim the win.

Jannik Sinner on his parents' support

Jannik Sinner's parents have been constant supporters of the Italian tennis star in his career. While his family chooses to stay away from the spotlight and is rarely spotted in his player's box, their support for the tennis star is unwavering.

Earlier in Turin, when Sinner was presented with the year-end World No. 1 trophy, his mother burst into tears. Speaking on the moment, the 23-year-old told Tennis TV,

"Only they know from my early stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family also. We would have never though that we’d have this [year-end World No. 1 trophy] at home at some point. You know, these are really only dreams.

Sinner has previously praised his parents for their constant support. After his victory at the Australian Open earlier this year, he ranked them in his speech, saying,

"I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to. Even when I was younger, I made also some other sports and then they never put pressure on me and I wish that this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible. So thank you so much for my parents.”

With his victory at the ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner’s 2024 record now reads 70-6. His title finish also makes him only the third person after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to win the Australian Open, US Open, and Nitto ATP Finals in the same year.

