WATCH: Jannik Sinner melts hearts with touching gesture after Jesper de Jong's fall at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner won his second match since returning from his doping ban in convincing fashion at the 2025 Italian Open on Monday (May 12), beating Jesper De Jong in straight sets to reach the fourth round. Midway through the second set, the Dutchman fell and hurt his right wrist, which prompted the Italian to check on him. This gesture was received positively by the crowd at Stadio Centrale, attesting to the World No. 1's class.

Sinner began his third-round encounter against De Jong on a strong note, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening set. The 23-year-old was then broken twice as the World No. 93 brought the score to 4-4. Challenged for the first time since his Australian Open title defense, the top seed switched gears to break back and take the first set 6-4.

At 3-1 up, Jesper De Jong approached the net with what seemed like a convincing approach. Jannik Sinner, however, tracked down his ball and passed him with a backhand cross-court angle that was so sharp that the 24-year-old fell hard on the clay in a bid to retrieve it.

De Jong subsequently clutched his right wrist in pain and tumbled around on the dirt. Sinner was quick to check on his opponent, relaying the latter's condition to the chair umpire for a medical time-out. He even grabbed a towel for the fallen Dutchman and held onto his racket as well during the short break.

Unfortunately, the 93rd-ranked youngster, who reached the third round in Rome against all odds, couldn't offer much resistance to the World No. 1 after his fall, as the match went 6-4, 6-2 to the latter. The 23-year-old will next face 17th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the last eight at Foro Italico.

Jannik Sinner improves his unbeaten record on ATP Tour in 2025

Jannik Sinner celebrates during his Italian Open 3R match | Image Source: Getty

With his win at the 2025 Italian Open on Monday, Jannik Sinner improved to a 9-0 win/loss record in tour-level matches this year. The Italian had picked up his third Major title in Melbourne in comprehensive fashion in January, following which he accepted a three-month doping suspension from WADA over his failed doping tests from last March.

Sinner was consequently out of action from February 9 to May 4 and has since made a scintillating comeback. He will be eager to triumph in Rome for the first time in his career later this week before traveling for the French Open, which begins later this month.

