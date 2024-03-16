Jannik Sinner once again won the hearts of tennis fans after his gentle act of kindness with a ball girl at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The heartwarming encounter occurred during his highly anticipated semifinal encounter against arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz. Contesting in their eighth match against each other on tour, both players started strong with three consecutive holds of serve.

A light shower during the changeover forced the pair to take a longer-than-expected break with Sinner leading 2-1.

At the announcement of the suspension, the ball kids immediately positioned themselves beside the two players with umbrellas in hand to shield them from the rain.

The 22-year-old Italian quickly relieved the ball girl of her duty, proceeding to hold the umbrella open for himself. He then invited her to join him, shielding her from the rain.

Dressed in matching outfits as pointed out by the commentator, Sinner was also seen having a light-hearted exchange with the young ball girl about her duties.

Sinner's heartwarming gesture was appreciated by fans in the stadium and online. The video was uploaded to social media by Tennis TV, with users responding with enthusiastic cheers.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to battle it out for World No. 2 rank

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during a promotional event at the Nitto ATP Finals 2023 - Getty Images

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's blockbuster semifinal encounter at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will decide who will be World No. 2 in the ATP rankings next week.

Sinner, currently ranked third, has already set the record for the highest-ranked Italian in ATP Rankings history, male or female. He will break new ground if he is to go up to No. 2 in the world. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has been as high as No. 1 in the rankings, having spent a total of 36 weeks at the helm.

The pair are due to face off for the eighth time on tour, with Sinner currently edging their head-to-head 4-3. The Italian won their last encounter in Beijing, but the Spaniard got the better of him at the same stage at the BNP Paribas Open last year en route to the title.

Sinner has had the perfect start to the year, sitting at a 16-0 W/L record. He has already won the Australian Open, his first Grand Slam title, and the Rotterdam Open this year. He has yet to drop a set at the BNP Paribas Open.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, currently holds a 10-3 W/L record this season and is yet to lift a title. He has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Argentinian Open so far.