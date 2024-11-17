WATCH: Jannik Sinner overwhelmed with emotion after getting serenaded by home crowd for reaching ATP Finals final in Turin

Jannik Sinner received a rousing serenade from the Turin crowd after his semifinal victory over Casper Ruud at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. The Italian later expressed his gratitude to the adoring fans.

Sinner was met with thunderous applause from the home crowd as he entered the Inalpi Arena before the match. Their enthusiasm carried over to his on-court post-match interview, where they showered him with the same support.

As the interviewer came across to talk to Sinner after the match, the crowd inside the arena serenaded Sinner with "Ole-Ole" chants, a popular celebratory anthem used to cheer athletes. In response, the two-time Grand Slam champion expressed his gratitude by clapping, waving at, and acknowledging the fans.

Trending

You can see the video of Sinner's being cheered on by fans below:

Expand Tweet

Italian football icons, including former World Cup winner Giorgio Chiellini and ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, were courtside.

Sinner is enjoying an impressive run at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin. The World No. 1 secured victories over Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz, in the round-robin stage to advance to the semifinals

In the semifinals, Sinner faced Casper Ruud, who had overcome Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev in the group stage. The Italian delivered a dominant performance with 23 winners and just nine unforced errors, claiming a 6-1, 6-2 victory which took him to his second consecutive appearance in the ATP Finals championship match.

"I just try to play the best I can tomorrow" - Jannik Sinner ahead of Turin final against Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open Roland Garros tennis tournament - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will face Taylor Fritz in the summit clash of the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin. The American edged out Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the semifinals.

Ahead of the match, Sinner expressed confidence, reflecting on the experience gained over the past year. He said he hoped to end what has been a strong season with a win.

Sinner said during the post-match on-court interview,

"It's a very similar circumstance to last year as we have already played in the round-robin. I just try to play the best I can tomorrow. From last year to now I feel I have more experience and have grown as a player. Hopefully it will be a good day after a very positive week and a very positive year."

Fritz and Sinner have faced off four times on tour, with the Italian leading their head-to-head 3-1. Their most recent meeting was in the round-robin stage of this year's ATP Finals, where Sinner triumphed 6-4, 6-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback