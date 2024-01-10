WATCH: Jannik Sinner plays rockstar, father, chef, astronaut and more in hilarious commercial for Italian telecom company

Jannik Sinner has featured in the latest commercial of the Italian telecom company, Fastweb. While wildly imagining what the future might hold, the commercial shows the 22-year-old donning the hats of a chef, astronaut, father, and more.

With his maiden title win at the 2020 Sofia Open in Bulgaria at the age of 19, Sinner had become the youngest first-time winner on the ATP Tour since 2008. He started endorsing Fastweb soon after and continues to be its brand ambassador.

In their latest commercial, the telecom company uses a voice-over to speak of the challenges of the future.

“The road to the future? It is made up of continuous challenges. The everyday ones, the ones that make you grow. And those as big as your ambitions… even the craziest ones," begins the voice over in the video.

To support the voice-over, they have used graphic imagery to put the World No. 4 in hilarious situations. In one "future," Sinner plays a father as he carries a baby with his face imposed on the infant. In another, he walks the ramp as a rockstar, sporting a guitar and long hair. The clip ended with the company's tagline - You are the future.

Australian Open profiles Jannik Sinner in latest video

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Kooyong Classic

Jannik Sinner was recently profiled in a short video released by the Australian Open's official channel on social media.

The 22-year-old finished strong in the 2023 season, adding two titles — the Montpellier Open and the Canadian Open — to his name. He was also the runner-up at the ATP Finals where he lost to 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The video titled "The Fox," as Sinner is often called for his on-court tenacity, also features former player Todd Woodbridge talking about the Italian.

"Jannik is obviously one of the nicest human beings on tour. And yeah, I think he's cuththroat enough to make that breakthrough," Woodbridge begins by talking about Sinner in the video.

The Aussie doubles specialist believed the World No. 4 to be poised for his maiden Grand Slam title.

"He's got too good a game, he's got too good a team for it not to happen. It's just a question of 'when' with Jannik. Jannik has a certain appeal in terms of the rythmic style of his tennis and the power, which is just immense, that should land him a title in the next 12 months," he added in the video.