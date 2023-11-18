WATCH: Jannik Sinner's home fans serenade Italian with special chant after ATP Finals SF win in Turin

World No. 4 Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev to advance to the 2023 ATP Finals final. His victory couldn't have been more memorable as the home crowd in Turin, Italy, serenaded him with a special chant.

Sinner has been in dominating form at the year-end championship from the very beginning. He is the only player on the tournament's roster who is yet to be defeated.

The 22-year-old topped the Green Group by scoring wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune. The first victory over Tsitsipas was in straight sets, but the other two were three-set thrillers.

In the semifinals, Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 to become the first Italian player to reach the summit clash of the ATP Finals. Sinner won in two hours and 29 minutes against the Russian, who was attempting to reach his 10th final of the season.

Following that, as the Italian prepared to attend his on-court interview, the fans interrupted him with a special chant "Ole, Ole, Ole Ole, Sinner, Sinner." This overwhelmed the home favorite, who smiled and waved to the crowd.

Jannik Sinner on playing in front of his home crowd: "It is a privilege"

During his on-court interview, Jannik Sinner stated it was a 'privilege' for him to be playing in front of his home crowd because they gave him 'so much energy' that inspired him to do his best in all the matches.

"It is a privilege to have this kind of pressure. Even the week before this event I felt really good on this court. It is quite fast. The crowd has given me so much energy," he said.

The World No. 4 then spoke about his opponent Daniil Medvedev, saying that the Russian played aggressively throughout and that he feels great after securing the win.

"[It is an] incredible feeling. It was a really tough match today. I felt that he was playing more aggressively, especially in the first set. Somehow I made the break and from that point I felt better," Sinner said.

"The second set was really tight but then he played a very good tie-break. In the third set I just tried to stay a bit more aggressive and mixing up my game a little bit. I am happy to be in the final," he added.

Jannik Sinner will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the title bout. Alcaraz and Djokovic are set to compete for a spot in the final later tonight.