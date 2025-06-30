WATCH: Jannik Sinner's opponent Luca Nardi amusingly readies himself for Wimbledon clash by filming skincare routine with girlfriend Marta

Ahead of his first-round match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, Luca Nardi was spotted doing a skin-care routine with his girlfriend, Martina Bruscolini.

Nardi was last seen in action at the Eastbourne Open, where he lost in the first qualification round. Despite a valiant effort against Billy Harris, the Brit defeated him in straight sets.

The 21-year-old will face Jannik Sinner in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships this year. He took to his social media and shared a quirky skincare routine with his girlfriend, Martina Bruscolini.

The post was reshared by the tennis journalist Jose Morgado on X, who highlighted Nardi's preparedness before facing the World No. 1 tennis player. He wrote:

"Luca Nardi getting ready to face Jannik Sinner!"

The head-to-head between Nardi and Sinner is poised at 0-0. While Sinner reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, Nardi was eliminated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

The youngster had spoken about looking up to Jannik Sinner in the past. He also had the luxury of practicing with the World No. 1. He said:

"I don't know if there are some secrets. But for sure, like me, as all the Italian players, I look up to Jannik for what he's doing. I had the chances to practice with him many times. I always try to learn from him, because he's a very nice guy, hard worker, and it's very nice what he's doing for Italy, for our country, for tennis in Italy, because now tennis is getting also more popular,"

Nardi is making his second appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year. He has never won a Grand Slam match in his career so far.

"What happened in the past is in the past already" - Jannik Sinner keen to make an impact at Wimbledon after French Open heartbreak

Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will make his fifth appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year. He's made a remarkable start to the season by amassing 19 wins in 22 matches, including a title-winning run in the Australian Open.

The Italian will enter London after a disappointing five-set loss in the French Open finals. Despite a resilient effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard held his nerve to win in Paris.

Sinner spoke about his mindset ahead of the first round and felt confident about his preparations so far.

"Honestly, I feel ready to play. We are practising very well,” Sinner said, via ATP Tour. “What happened in the past is in the past already. I feel good. I feel especially mentally I feel in a very good spot.

“We are working very hard. I feel like I'm playing great, great tennis on grass. Hopefully I can show this also in the match court. I'm just looking forward to going on court and to compete and enjoy the time."

Jannik Sinner will be one of the heavy favorites to win the title this year. If he manages to navigate past the initial few rounds, he could again face Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

