WATCH: Jannik Sinner shares sweet moment with Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia after beating German in Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner recently clinched his third Grand Slam title by emerging victorious against Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final. Despite being rivals on the court, Sinner and Zverev displayed their sportsmanship after the clash, with the Italian also making a heartwarming gesture toward the German's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla.

After suffering devastating five-set losses in his two previous Grand Slam finals, Zverev was aiming to overcome the hurdle in his blockbuster final against Sinner at the Melbourne Slam. However, the World No. 1 dominated the encounter to claim a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, denying the German his maiden Major title.

Alexander Zverev couldn't hold back his tears after his third consecutive loss in a Grand Slam final. In an endearing gesture, Jannik Sinner approached the World No. 2 during the presentation ceremony, offering comforting words and a warm hug.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After consoling Zverev, Sinner also shared an endearing embrace with the German's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, as he left the court.

Expand Tweet

Sophia Thomalla passionately supported Alexander Zverev during his campaign at the Melbourne Slam, with the duo even capturing attention for their secret handshake to celebrate his wins.

Thomalla also got teary-eyed during the World No. 2's runner-up speech, as he candidly admitted that he hadn't been "good enough" to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

Alexander Zverev on Jannik Sinner lifting his spirits after Australian Open final: "He said that I would definitely lift one of those trophies"

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner after the 2025 Australian Open final - Source: Getty

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev shed light on the details of his conversation with Jannik Sinner when the Italian consoled him during a "difficult moment" after the 2025 Australian Open final.

Zverev revealed that the World No. 1 had expressed his belief that the German was too talented to not win a Grand Slam title during his career.

"I was quite down. I was quite emotional also in that stage. I think he (Jannik Sinner) saw that. He said that I would definitely lift one of those trophies in my career. I'm too good not to. That's his words," Zverev said.

"It was just a difficult moment for me. I mean, now for the third time, seeing somebody lift the trophy, me standing next to that is difficult because there's nothing more I want than to be able to hold one of those trophies in my hands," he added.

Alexander Zverev also emphasized that he "didn't want to end his career as the best player of all time to never win a Grand Slam" and expressed his determination to keep fighting for the elusive achievement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback