WATCH: Jannik Sinner smiles to himself after learning that he's set to become new World No. 1 after Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal

Jannik Sinner's joy knew no bounds after his dream of becoming World No. 1 became a reality. Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the ongoing French Open due to a knee injury prior meant that Sinner would be the new top-ranked player when the new ATP rankings release on June 10.

Djokovic faced issues with his right knee in his fourth-round match against Franciso Cerundolo, after which scans revealed that he had a “torn medial meniscus.”

Sinner becomes the first Italian to reach the top of the rankings. The 22-year-old had more reasons to cheer for as he made his way through to the semi-final of the ongoing clay-court major. Sinner ended Grigor Dimitrov’s dream run after beating the Bulgarian 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at Philippe-Chatrier in the quarterfinal.

In the on-court interview after the match, Sinner was asked about going past the legendary Djokovic on his way to the top. Immediately, the crowd started cheering for the youngster, who took some time to soak in the applause.

Happy to be in the semis: Jannik Sinner

Sinner was on cloud nine after reaching the top, but he did not forget to wish Djokovic a speedy recovery. Back in 2023, Sinner crashed out of the French Open in the second round. In 2022, he failed to go beyond the third round.

After booking a berth in the semis, Sinner said that he wanted to make amends on clay. He also praised his team for helping him get through to the semi-final with backing and support.

“What can I say. First of all, it is every player’s dream to become No.1 in the world. In the other way, seeing Novak retiring here is disappointing foe everyone. I wish him a speedy recovery. I tried not to think too much about it as it is a tournament where I used to struggle a lot, especially in the last two years, so I am happy to be in the semi-finals,” Sinner said.

“I will enjoy and try to play my best tennis. Thanks to my team for making the process possible. Without them, it is impossible. It is a special moment for me and I am very happy to share this with you guys and the guys who are watching at home, especially from Italy,” Sinner added.

Sinner has a huge challenge on his hands and his next opponent will be the winner of the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.