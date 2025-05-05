WATCH: Jannik Sinner can't stop smiling as he receives warm welcome at Italian Open after coming out of doping ban

ATP star Jannik Sinner recently stepped foot into the Foro Italico arena for his participation in the Italian Open. The 23-year-old made a public appearance to meet and greet his fans. The presence turned especially remarkable as he stood among the crowd after serving a three-month-long ban.

Sinner is all set to return to competition at the Italian Open. The Italian tested positive for clostebol during Indian Wells in March 2024. This was because of an accidental contamination from his physiotherapist's topical spray. Despite the initial clarity, WADA appealed the verdict, resulting in a suspension for the player from February 9 to May 4, 2025. His last match was recorded at the 2025 Australian Open final, where he defeated Alexander Zverev to clinch his third major title.

The tennis community experienced a moment of excitement as Jannik Sinner made a surprise appearance to greet his fans. He was seen waving at his fans as he walked through the stands of Foro Italico. He was casually dressed in a light blue sweatshirt, paired with black track pants and sports footwear.

Tennis TV uploaded a video of the same on X. You can check it out below:

The media as well as the fans welcomed him with loud cheers, as a measure to honor the home champion's return to competition. Amid his entry, other competitors including Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and others have also stepped foot on the Italian soil for the upcoming Masters 1000 event.

Jannik Sinner admits to setting his expectation bar low amid highly anticipated comeback in Rome

Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

While the excitement levels of the home fans are touching the skies, Jannik Sinner's expectations at the Italian Open lie on the contrary. The 3-time Grand Slam champion addressed the situation of his return, making it clear that his participation at the upcoming event is targeted to gain a self-analysis of where his level lies.

"It’s a very low expectation tournament in general. Results-wise, I don’t know. For me, what’s missing is the complete feedback of where my level is. That’s going to come slowly with time playing," he said, in the pre-event press conference.

He also mentioned meeting some of the other competitors, regarding the feeling as a strange one.

"Talking about the other stuff, with players, I just arrived 45 minutes ago. I haven’t seen so many. I was down talking with some players. So it’s a very strange feeling again, to be around with so many people and attention," he added.

The Italian player is all set to kick off his campaign on Friday, May 9. The Italian will be chasing his 20th tour-level title at the upcoming Masters 1000 event.

