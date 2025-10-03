WATCH: Jannik Sinner visibly impressed as David Goffin bests Ben Shelton with impressive shot during Shanghai Masters clash

Jannik Sinner was left visibly impressed after David Goffin struck a solid shot past Ben Shelton during their Shanghai Masters clash. Defending champion Sinner will begin his campaign on Saturday, October 4.On Friday, October 3, sixth seed Shelton faced unseeded Goffin in the second round of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. During the first set, with Goffin leading 4-2 and the score at 15-15 on Shelton's serve, the Belgian produced a brilliant moment. After a few shots, he unleashed a powerful backhand past Shelton, who was moving toward the net. The American could only watch as the ball flew by at incredible speed, giving Goffin the point. World No. 2 and defending champion Sinner had front row seats to the 34-year-old Belgian's brilliance.Watch the video of Sinner being visibly impressed by Goffin below:Goffin managed to win the set without dropping any more games. In the second set, the Belgian continued playing impressive shots before rain forced a delay in their match. However, after resumption, Goffin completed a famous Top 10 win over Shelton 6-2, 6-4.Ben Shelton loses to David Goffin in front of Jannik Sinner on return from US Open shoulder injuryBen Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyBen Shelton came into the US Open riding a wave of strong performances. He won the Canadian Open earlier and entered Flushing Meadows as one of the biggest hopes for American men’s tennis. He looked solid in the first two rounds before his run was halted in the third round by a shoulder injury sustained during his match with Adrian Mannarino. Shelton retired mid-match, explaining afterwards: &quot;I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue.&quot;The pain in his left shoulder was severe. Shelton said it was the &quot;worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life.&quot;Before Shanghai, he withdrew from several tournaments to rest and recover. Despite the disruption, Shelton, during a media appearance, insisted that he only returned to competition when he felt ready (via ATPTour.com): &quot;As any injury, it takes time to recover. I wouldn’t show up to a tournament unless I thought I was ready and that is why I skipped a few, but I should be ready to go now.&quot;At the 2025 Shanghai Masters, returning from his US Open setback, Shelton faced David Goffin. Jannik Sinner watched on from the stands as one of his title competitors of the event, in the absence of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, disappointingly bowed out of the event.