Jelena Ostapenko lost her cool during her fourth-round match against Ons Jabeur on Monday, April 29, at the Madrid Open amid the Tunisian's husband Karim Kamoun's incessant cheering.

Jabeur wreaked havoc on Ostapenko as she came out all guns blazing in the opening set. She didn't allow the Latvian to win a single game in the set and dished out a bagel while being constantly cheered by her husband Kamoun and other members of the team.

The second set began with Ostapenko failing to hold her serve for the fourth straight game. However, she won the next game by breaking Jabeur back to open her account in the match.

The two then held one game more each before Ostapenko served again with Jabeur's box on her side of the court. As soon as Ostapenko won that game, she turned and screamed at her opponent's box with Kamoun in the front. She also uttered a few words, apparently in her mother tongue, in a show of disapproval of the constant cheering.

Watch Jelena Ostapenko's reaction in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jabeur managed to break Ostapenko's serve in the ninth game and then held her own to secure the match 6-0, 6-4 in just 68 minutes. It was Jabeur's ninth straight victory at the Madrid Open. She won the title in 2022 and didn't play last year due to a calf injury.

Jabeur and Ostapenko ended their business after all the drama with a cold handshake at the net as the Tunisian's team members continued with their cheers.

Watch the frosty Jabeur-Ostapenko post-match interaction in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ons Jabeur takes 3-2 lead over Jelena Ostapenko in head-to-head with Madrid Open victory

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko entered the court on Monday, April 29, at the 2024 Madrid Open tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head record but the Tunisian walked out with lead.

It was notably their first meeting after more than a year as they last faced each other at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on April 19, 2023, in a Round-of-16 battle. Jabeur claimed a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on that occasion.

The two players first met each other on the court at the 2015 Powiat Poznanski Open, where Jelena Ostapenko drew first blood with a 6-4, 6-4 win. In their following two meetings, the two shared a victory each with Ons Jabeur winning at the 2020 Ostrava Open and Ostapenko at the 2021 Eastbourne International.