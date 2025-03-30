WATCH: Jessica Pegula crashes Aryna Sabalenka's interview and steals a sip of her margarita after losing Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula crashed a post-match interview of Aryna Sabalenka after the pair's clash in the 2025 Miami Open women's singles final. Pegula lost the match 5-7, 2-6, and after crashing Sabalenka's interview, the American hilariously stole a sip from the reigning World No. 1's margarita.

On Saturday, March 29, shortly after Sabalenka's maiden Miami Open title triumph, the Belarusian was interviewed in the courtside Tennis Channel studio by Prakash Amritraj and Martina Navratilova. All three kept taking sips of their margaritas during the interview.

Unexpectedly, Jessica Pegula made her way into the studio before stealing a sip from Sabalenka's drink. The American then walked away swiftly with the glass. Left without a drink, the three-time Grand Slam champion playfully asked the studio staff to make her another glass of the tequila-based cocktail. Ultimately, it was Amritraj who offered his own drink to the Belarusian. Watch the funny and heartwarming moment unfold below:

The 2025 Miami Open women's singles final marked the third time that Pegula and Sabalenka locked horns with each other in the final of a prestigious event. The two previously clashed in the 2024 Cincinnati Open final, as well as the 2024 US Open final, with Sabalenka emerging victorious on both of those occasions as well.

Before their brief and heartwarming exchange in the Tennis Channel studio in Miami, Sabalenka had apologized to Pegula when delivering her winner's speech.

"I'm so sorry" - Aryna Sabalenka to Jessica Pegula after beating American in Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) after the conclusion of the 2025 Miami Open women's singles final (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka began her 2025 Miami Open winner's speech by first issuing a heartfelt apology to Jessica Pegula. The Belarusian said that, if she were to share her WTA Tour success with any player, it would be the American.

"First of all Jess I’m so sorry. For real. If I could share the trophy with someone, trophy, prize money, points, everything, I would definitely share it with you. I'm sorry for that, but you're an incredible player. You always push me so hard to play my best. I mean, you're a great player," Sabalenka said.

With her latest win over Pegula, Sabalenka has stretched her head-to-head lead against American, which now stands at 7-2. Both players are now expected to turn their attention towards the 2025 claycourt season, with important events coming up in Madrid, Rome and then Roland Garros.

