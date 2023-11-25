Watch: Jimmy Connors returns to the kitchen for Thanksgiving, prepares turkey and rolls

Former American tennis player Jimmy Connors returned to Connors Kitchen for Thanksgiving and cooked food for his family.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion, who last played professionally in 1996, was seen running up and down the stoves for the Thanksgiving edition of Connors Kitchen on YouTube. The last time he cooked was two years ago, on July 4th.

To begin with, he revealed the customary dish for the day: turkey.

"Hey! Long time since Connors Kitchen which you know what this means… We’re cooking! And it’s Thanksgiving. We have turkey, we do everything from scratch," he can be seen saying the video.

Connors then moved toward the stove to unveil boiling green beans and potatoes.

"We’re going to move right over here to show you that we have green beans, mashed potatoes… well they’re going to be mashed and that’s my favorite because I vent out all my frustrations," he stated.

The 71-year-old further disclosed that rolls made from flour were his favorite and wished everyone a joyous Thanksgiving.

"Gravy… all made from the turkey. But here’s the most important thing… homemade rolls. Let me show you, all you have got to do is spend about an hour with the flour and the beating and the mixing and all that. Close it up and twenty minutes later, you’re going to be eating great food.

"We’re going to sit down and finally eat. Come on to Connors Kitchen! Enjoy! And Happy Thanksgiving," he added.

The entire video can be watched below:

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Connors on driving cars: "I still love a manual shift"

Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors recently revealed that he learned to drive a car at a very young age, apparently before he was legally allowed.

"I was driving when we were kids and learning how to do that then. I think it was a 1955 Chevy. I’m pretty sure but I would have to look it up because I know I have a picture of it somewhere," he said during an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

Connors also confessed his love for the manual transmissions, saying:

"That was how I learned how to drive a manual at a very young age and I still like it. I still love a manual shift. I’ll go back to let's see it was a 1955 Chevy I think, that had a three on the column. Three shifters on the column."