WATCH: Joao Fonseca goes all heart for family in adorable phonecall after creating history in Argentina

Victory vibes quickly swept over Joao Fonseca as he secured one of the most significant wins of his career. Right after his commendable win on Monday, 17th February, the Brazilian shared celebration vibes with his family. Though his key supporters weren't present in Argentina to congratulate him in person, the young champion still prioritised connecting with them.

18-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca made history by winning the Argentina Open, beating Francisco Cerundolo in the final on Sunday. This victory made him one of the youngest champions in ATP Tour history. Ranked 99th in the world, Fonseca was playing in his first tour-level final and took down the 28th-ranked Cerundolo 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

As one of the most significant moments of his life took place, the Brazilian wanted to live it all with his family. Tennis Insider Jose Morgado shared an adorable short clip where Fonseca can be seen following his post-match cool-down routine. The young champ had a cell phone in his hand and was seen sharing the big news with his family.

"Let's go Heart Family," he said, while talking to them.

Joao Fonseca was born in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, to Roberta and Christiano Fonseca. His father is the CEO and co-founder of Brazil's first independant hedge fund, IP Capital Partners. Fonseca started playing tennis at the Rio de Janeiro Country Club, which is close to his home, when he was four years old.

Joao Fonseca unveils his dream to be on top of the game

Joao Fonseca at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

The victory over Francisco Cerundolo marked a breakthrough moment for Joao Fonseca. In a post-match interview, the 18-year-old unveiled his dreams to claim the world no.1 throne along with winning multiple Grand Slam titles.

"Unbelievable week, even in Argentina there are some Brazilians cheering for me. That’s just amazing. Every Brazilian, everyone from their country wants this support from your own country. For me, this [moment] that I’m living is just unbelievable. Of course I want to be No. 1, of course I want to win Slams, titles, but my dream is just to play tennis, and I’m living it," he said, as reported by Sportstar.

Fonseca started the 2025 season by winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Canberra. He then qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open in Melbourne by winning three matches in a row without dropping a set.

He shocked the world by defeating World No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-6(5) in his Grand Slam debut. His victory in Buenos Aires will move him up to No. 68 in the ATP rankings on Monday, making him the highest-ranked Brazilian male player.

