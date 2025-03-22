WATCH: Karolina Muchova melts hearts with gracious gesture for Victoria Azarenka after Belarusian retires from Miami Open clash with injury

In a rare show of sportsmanship, Karolina Muchova extended extraordinary on-court courtesy at the 2025 Miami Open. When her second-round opponent, Victoria Azarenka, had to retire from the match mid-game after suffering a painful shoulder injury, Muchova stood out in a most unusual manner as she helped carry Azarenka's tennis bag off the court.

Azarenka, a three-time Miami Open title winner, had come to the WTA 1000 tournament for the 16th time. She had displayed phenomenal tennis in her first-round contest, coasting past Anhelina Kalinina with a 6-3, 6-1 win on March 18. Her prospects of another deep run were nonetheless dashed abruptly in the second round against Muchova.

Ailing physically throughout, Azarenka was unable to match her Czech rival, going down 6-0 before disaster hit in the second set early. She was overcome with pain and dropped her racket, shouting in agony, indicating an injury that would eliminate her from the match.

Muchova was quick to concern herself about the welfare of her beaten opponent. As medical personnel attended to Azarenka, the Czech player stood beside her, providing solace. And then, in a moving and uncommon display, she grabbed Azarenka's tennis bag and carried it off the court.

Watch the video here:

This victory via walkover also gave Muchova an edge in their head-to-head record, bringing it to 2-1 in her favor.

Karolina Muchova will take on Elina Svitolina in the Miami Open 3R

In Picture: Karolina Muchova during the Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

15th seed Karolina Muchova will face 22nd seed Elina Svitolina in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on March 21. Muchova is currently making her fourth appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The Czech tennis star made her tournament debut in 2019, where she cruised past the qualifying rounds to defeat qualifier Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. However, her debut run came to an end when she lost 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 to Angelique Kerber.

Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, is making her 10th main draw appearance at the Miami Open and has defeated Belina Bencic 6-1, 6-2 in the second round. The Ukrainian tennis star made her debut in 2014, back when the tournament was known as Sony Open Tennis. She reached the Round of 16, eventually losing 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6 to Agnieszka Radwanska.

The winner between Muchova and Svitolina will take on either 27th seed Elise Mertens or second seed Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16.

