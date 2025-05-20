WATCH: Katie Boulter jokes about making fiancé Alex de Minaur "jealous" with amusing act after Paris triumph

Katie Boulter secured her maiden title on clay at the 2025 Clarins Open on Sunday, May 18, overcoming local favorite Chloe Paquet in three sets in the final. During the trophy ceremony, the Brit mimicked kissing the women's singles trophy while joking that her fiancé, Alex de Minaur, was bound to get "jealous" if he saw what she was up to.

Ad

Boulter initially struggled this year with consistency on the WTA Tour since achieving her career-high singles ranking of 23 last November. The 28-year-old had dropped seven of her 13 matches before last week's 2025 Clarins Open.

Katie Boulter played some resilient tennis to nab the title at the 125-level event in Paris, fighting past three Frenchwomen - Chloe Paquet, Varvara Gracheva, and Elsa Jacquemot - in three sets in the final, semifinals, and quarterfinals, respectively. After her triumph, she followed the age-old ritual of kissing the winner's trophy. With several media people clicking her photos, the World No. 38 was quick to joke that her move would likely make her fiancé Alex de Minaur jealous.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, just that my fiancé might get jealous though," Katie Boulter remarked while chuckling during the trophy ceremony at the Clarins Open.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last December, Boulter and de Minaur announced on their Instagram handles that they had gotten engaged, much to the happiness of both their colleagues and tennis fans. In a rather cute picture, the Brit had her arms around the Aussie as she flaunted her engagement ring.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur had dated for more than four years before getting engaged last year

For those unaware, Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been a couple since March 2020. The World No. 9 Aussie has been devoted to his girlfriend's tennis career over the years and vice versa. The Brit has regularly been in attendance to support her boyfriend during his tournament campaigns.

Ad

De Minaur, on his part, expressed excitement at Boulter winning her first-ever title on clay this week. The 26-year-old reacted to the former World No. 23's Clarins Open triumph on both his Instagram stories and the replies to the latter's Instagram post with the below remarks.

“LFG!!!! @katieboulter Did someone say clay specialist??!! 😱👀😂" Alex de Minaur wrote on his Instagram stories.

Image via Alex de Minaur Instagram

“We love the clay now 😂😂😂,” he wrote in the replies to Katie Boulter's recent Instagram post.

Ad

Alex de Minaur has also enjoyed a good outing on the ATP Tour this year, compiling a 26-10 win/loss record and occupying seventh place in the Race to Turin rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More