Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert's thrilling clash in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open was attended by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The celebrity couple was joined by Kendall Jenner to witness the action at the prestigious event.

Following a dominant 6-2, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters, Rune battled it out against Ugo Humbert for a place in the Round of 16. Although Humbert clinched the opening set 7-5, the Dane mounted an impressive comeback to claim a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Apart from the riveting on-court action, the match also attracted attention for the star-studded guests in attendance. Days after stealing the show at the Oscars, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The couple seemed to be enjoying the exciting battle between Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert in the deciding set of the contest.

Kendall Jenner also joined her sister and Chalamet in the stands at Indian Wells, as the couple shared an adorable kiss.

Expand Tweet

If the trio chooses to return to the tournament for Holger Rune's fourth-round encounter, they will witness the 21-year-old's highly anticipated clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Holger Rune enters Indian Wells 4R clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas with head-to-head advantage

Following his win over Ugo Humbert, Holger Rune will lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. Tsitsipas claimed a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini to book his place against the Dane.

Rune will enter the contest with an edge over the Greek, having triumphed in all three of their previous encounters. However, the 21-year-old might face a more formidable challenge against Tsitsipas this time around, since the World No. 9, who recently won his maiden ATP 500 title in Dubai, has expressed his determination to fight like a "gladiator" on the court.

"I'm approaching these matches with determination and willingness to just leave it all out there on the court. I've seen improvements when it comes to my mindset. I just don't want to take anything for granted. I fight for every single individual match as a different chapter, different story, regardless of what I have done before," Tsitispas said in his post match press conference.

"I just feel like I want to get out there on the court and be a gladiator, and that's how I approach every single match I get to play," he added.

If Holger Rune triumphs over Stefanos Tsitsipas, he will likely face Frances Tiafoe or Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event, followed by a potential semifinal clash with Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul.

