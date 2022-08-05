Watch: Leylah Fernandez features in a new commercial for a sports drink company

Leylah Fernandez, who entered into a partnership with Gatorade, a sports drinks company, at the start of the year, featured in a short commercial for the same on Wednesday.

The teenager took to Instagram to share the video with her fans.

"I will always be authentically me. Genuineness is my Inner Strong," she captioned the post.

Fernandez announced her partnership with Gatorade ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. She was picked up by Google and Lululemon as a brand ambassador around the same time.

Leylah Fernandez is expected to maker her comeback in the Canadian Open

2022 French Open - Day Ten

The 2021 US Open finalist has been out of action since her quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan at the 2022 French Open. Fighting hard for a spot in the semifinals, the teenager forced herself through her injury as she managed to stretch the match to three sets. However, she eventually lost the match after a hard-fought battle against Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Fernandez's last eight match ended up aggravating the 19-year-old's injury. Initial reports revealed a grade 3 stress on the top of her right foot. Her foot injury caused her to miss the entire grasscourt season, including the Wimbledon Championships.

She also had to withdraw from the Citi Open as well as an exhibition match against Coco Gauff because she failed to get clearance from her medical board.

On a brighter note, she has been practicing on the court for the past few days and is hopeful of a comeback at the upcoming Canadian Open. Also known as the National Bank Open, the WTA 1000 event in Toronto is scheduled to begin on August 5.

The tournament announced the seeds for the tournament and Fernandez is the headlining Canadian as the 13th seed at the Canadian Open this year.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from Fernandez's side regarding her missing out on the tournament and fans from home will likely get to see her in action very soon.

The Canadian Open will be her first tournament on home soil since her run to the final at last year's US Open. The Canadian No. 1 will be eager to see the tournament as a buildup to her campaign at this year's US Open.

Leylah Fernandez is also in the entry list for the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she'll be seeded 14th.

