Watch: Leylah Fernandez walks on crutches after fracturing her foot

Leylah Fernandez suffered a Grade 3 stress fracture to her right foot during the French Open, where she reached the quarterfinals before losing to Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Posting a video of her walking on crutches, she shared news of her injury and asked for podcasts, shows or book recommendations.

"Happy Wednesday! Just wanted to share a life update, unfortunately I fractured my foot. In need of some well wishes more than ever. The fight in me will continue just after some PT appointments. Have any good podcast, show, or book recommendations?!" Fernandez wrote.

Fernandez's father and coach Jorge earlier spoke to TSN about her injury and said he was angry and concerned during the match against Trevisan.

“Anger. I was very angry and very concerned. Again, it’s hard because you have both hats on and, of course, as a coach you kind of say like, okay you know what you got yourself into. That’s your decision that you’re going to make, then go ahead," Jorge Fernandez said.

He also added that as a father, he wanted her to stop playing the match.

“I think there was moment where I could’ve put some sense into her. And maybe instead of it being what it is now, it could’ve been a little bit less. Of course as a father I’m concerned and sad and I wanted her to stop,” Jorge said.

An emotional Jorge Fernandez - father and coach of Leylah Annie Fernandez - reveals that his daughter suffered a Grade 3 stress fracture in the top of her right foot, and explains how hard it is to watch his daughter while she's playing in pain.

Due to her injury, Leylah Fernandez will miss the entirety of the grass-court season and will aim to return to action at the Citi Open, which commences on August 1.

Leylah Fernandez reached a career-high ranking of 15th

Leylah Fernandez is currently 15th in the WTA rankings

Due to her quarterfinal run at the French Open, Leylah Fernandez is currently ranked a career-best 15th in the world.

The 19-year-old has won 16 out of 24 matches this season, triumphing at the Monterrey Open with a 6–7(5), 6–4, 7–6(3) defeat of Camila Osorio in the final.

The teenage Canadian will hope to recuperate and return strongly to the Tour during the hardcourt tournaments.

Since she played just three matches on grass last season, she does not have too many points to defend and hence her ranking should not be affected much when she returns to action.

