WATCH: Linda Noskova turns emotional, reacts in disbelief after knocking Iga Swiatek out of Australian Open 2024

Linda Noskova was left in disbelief after knocking four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek out of the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 20. Noskova staged an epic comeback against Swiatek at Rod Laver Arena to secure a place in the fourth round of the Happy Slam.

The teenager lost the opening set in 45 minutes due to a poor second-serve performance. She shifted gears in the second set, successfully defended two break points and in turn, broke Swiatek once. She smashed four aces and 15 winners to secure the set and push the third-round encounter to the third set.

The third set saw a close fight but Noskova edged ahead with two breaks of Swiatek's serve and won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after two hours and 22 minutes. After Noskova won the match point, emotions came over her as she couched to the floor in disbelief with a palm on her face.

The 19-year-old then rushed to the net, shook hands with the World No. 1 and the chair umpire, and soaked in the praise from the crowd, seemingly in disbelief. The video of Linda Noskova's winning moment can be watched below.

Noskova notably failed to get past the qualifiers in the Australian Open in 2023. Her best Grand Slam campaigns thus far have been second-round finishes at the French Open and US Open in 2023.

Iga Swiatek's hunt for an Australian Open title continues

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will return from the Australian Open without a trophy for the sixth time in a row. She debuted at the Happy Slam in 2019, when she qualified for the main draw after going through the qualifiers. Her campaign ended with a loss to Camila Giorgi in the second round.

The Pole improved her record Down Under in 2020 as she went as far as the fourth round. She downed Timea Babos, Carla Suarez, and 19th seed Donna Vekic before losing to 28th seed Anna Kontaveit.

The 22-year-old earned the 15th seed at the Australian Open in 2021 but failed to better her previous outing. She lost to Romania's Simona Halep in the fourth round after knocking Arantxa Rus, Camila Giorgi, and Fiona Ferro out with straight-set wins.

The 2022 edition of the Melbourne Major brought Iga Swiatek her best finish to date as she went as far as the semifinals. She, however, lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

In 2023, she exited Melbourne Park in the fourth round once again, losing to eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina.