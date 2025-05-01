WATCH: Lorenzo Musetti can't stop smiling as romantic marriage proposal steals the show during his clash against Alex de Minaur at Madrid Open

Love was in the air at the ongoing Madrid Open on April 30 at the Caja La Magica. A couple proposed to each other during the fourth-round match between Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti.

Not long ago, Musetti and De Minaur had faced each other at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The match was the last during the evening session at the Stadium Manolo Santana.

Before the match began, a couple's engagement proposal was caught on camera as the man put the ring on his partner's finger. The crowd responded with massive cheers and applause, which was acknowledged by the duo. When the camera panned to the duo, Lorenzo Musetti could not stop smiling at the romantic proceedings. The incident was relatable to De Minaur as the Australian got engaged last year.

On the court, it was the Italian who took charge of the match from the early stages. Even though the duo had played out a three-set thriller in Monte-Carlo, this encounter resulted in a one-sided victory for Musetti, who won 6-4, 6-2 to reach his maiden quarterfinal in Madrid.

Musetti will now face Canadian youngster Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinal, against whom the Italian has a 1-1 head-to-head record.

Lorenzo Musetti is about to make his Top-10 debut

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

With his quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open, Lorenzo Musetti is all set to make his debut in the Top 10 on the ATP rankings. The Italian is currently No. 9 on the live rankings, and if he wins the title in the Spanish capital, he will rise as high as No. 5, replacing Novak Djokovic.

Musetti has been in tremendous form on clay this season, having reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo. He played some excellent matches there, winning against the defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, against whom he had a 0-5 head-to-head at that time, and won in an epic three-setter against Alex de Minaur in the semifinal. He lost against Carlos Alcaraz in the final, but the Italian was physically compromised during the match.

Musetti has a single clay-court title to his name in his career, having won the 2022 Hamburg European Open with a win against Alcaraz in the final. The Italian had one of the most significant moments of his career on the surface, as he clinched the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year. The Italian had a great 2024, reaching three Tour-level finals and also reaching the semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships.

