Mackenzie McDonald shared an adorable moment with Shang Juncheng after defeating the Chinese on his home turf at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships.

The No. 6 seed McDonald did not conclude their encounter with a traditional handshake at the net post match, but rather displayed impeccable sportsmanship with a hilarious gesture.

In a post-match on-court clip, Mackenzie McDonald was seen rushing towards the 18-year-old only to give him a playful piggyback ride after downing the latter in front of his home crowd in Zhuhai, China.

"Have you EVER seen a match end like this?!?!"

The American squared off against Shang Juncheng in the Round of 32 of the hardcourt event. Mackenzie McDonald pocketed the first set with relative ease, however, Juncheng gained momentum in the second set and leveled the score at 1-1.

McDonald maintained his composure and fought tooth and nail against the Chinese in the third set, eventually emerging victorious in a hard-hitting contest with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 scoreline.

The 28-year-old is set to lock horns with Belgian Kimmer Coppejans in the tournament's Round of 16 on Friday, 22 September.

Coppejans is fresh off his triumph over Aleksandar Kovacevic, wrapping up the American's challenge with a straight-set score of 7-6(4), 6-1.

Mackenzie McDonald's 2023 season recap

Mackenzie McDonald has reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Mackenzie McDonald has enjoyed a decent run so far this year. The American kicked off his 2023 campaign by registering a second round straight-set victory over an injury-ridden Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

The World No. 39 later fell short of clinching a title at the Delray Beach Open after he was downed by compatriot Taylor Fritz in the hardcourt's semifinal, 6-3, 7-6. His impressive form continued at the Mexican Open where he set up a quarterfinal date. However, he lost the contest to fellow professional Tommy Paul.

Even so, McDonald was unable to deliver optimal results in the Grand Slams that followed, suffering a first-round exit at both the French Open and Wimbledon Championships.

Soon after, the 28-year-old's journey in the hardcourt swing of North America witnessed his Round of 16 victory over the former World No. 3 Milos Raonic, 6-3, 6-3, in the 2023 Canadian Open. McDonald's run was later cut short by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.

However, his most recent participation in the season's final Major, the 2023 US Open, did not showcase a considerable improvement in his Grand Slam run. Mackenzie McDonald was sent packing by Croatia's Borna Gojo in the second round of the New York event.