Watch: Madison Keys spends her weekend organizing her mother's birthday party, entertains kids with tennis workshop and more

Madison Keys spent her weekend in Boca Raton, Florida, where she organized her mother's birthday party and played tennis with the kids.

Keys' 2022 season came to an end at the Guadalajara Open when she was defeated by Victoria Azarenka in the third round 6-4, 6(4)-7(7), 6-1.

The 2017 US Open finalist, who is currently enjoying her off-season, took to Instagram to share a clip of her weekend in Boca Raton, Florida. She stated that she played some tennis with the kids and celebrated her mother’s birthday at the resort.

"A little tennis, met sooo many great people, mom’s birthday dinner and the prettiest holiday decor," wrote Madison Keys on her Instagram post.

Madison Keys is set to represent Team USA in the inaugural United Cup in January. The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event, will feature elite men's and women's players from 18 countries competing in a group stage format, followed by semifinals and finals to win the title for their respective countries. The USA team will include Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, and Desirae Krawczyk on the women's side, as well as Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla and Hunter Reese on the men's side.

A review of Madison Keys' 2022 season

Keys started the 2022 season at the lowest point of her career. The American's hopes were dashed when she tested positive for Covid-19 just before her flight to the 2021 Australian Open, especially since she had failed to regain her form when the tour resumed in 2020.

After spending the previous five years in or around the top 10, Keys fell out of the top 50 during her 2021 season.

“It was honestly freezing me. I felt like I couldn’t play at all. Just taking that away and putting tennis into perspective: that it’s a sport, something that when I was little I enjoyed doing and loved doing it. I was letting it become this dark cloud over me,” said Keys while trying to find her form.

She began her 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set, where she was unable to get past the second round. In the subsequent tournament, the Adelaide International 2, she clinched the title, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-1, 6-2 and defeating two top 20 players, Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff, en route.

Her best Grand Slam performance of the year came at the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals but fell to eventual champion and then World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 3-6.

Her 2022 season came to an end at the Guadalajara Open when she was defeated by Victoria Azarenka in the third round 6-4, 6(4)-7(7), 6-1. Madison Keys concluded her 2022 season ranked World No. 11, with a 30-20 win-loss record through 50 games.

