Maria Sharapova recently shared BTS of her skincare preparation for the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The Russian, frequently seen at Paris Fashion Week, made yet another appearance this year. Sharapova wore a black dress with a black coat on top, dyed her hair black, and even her accessories which included sunglasses and a handbag were black. The all-black look was given a touch of pink by her heels which completed her look.

The 36-year-old, who arrived early to the Valentino Show, spoke about the beauty of coming early and how it helped her enjoy the event more.

“There’s something about coming in early and seeing a show come together. The beauty of it is not just what’s on the catwalk, but actually the people and the materials and the substance that it takes to put a show together. So those are the magical moments for me.” (via Women's Wear Daily)

Sharapova is the Global Wellness Ambassador for the hospitality company Aman Essentials. The company took to Instagram to share the Russian's skincare preparation ahead of the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week. The company went into detail mentioning the functions of the products they used.

"This Paris Fashion Week, our Global Wellness Ambassador, @MariaSharapova got ready for the AW24 shows, with Essential Skin, using our six streamlined products to cleanse, tone and rehydrate alongside our iconic collaborative @111Skin face and eye masks for an extra boost of radiance," they captioned it.

Maria Sharapova shared the post on her story for everyone to watch her BTS routine.

"BTS of my skincare prep ahead of the Valentino show with @amanessentials," she captioned it.

The Russian's story on Instagram

"I know how tough it is juggling motherhood and work" - Maria Sharapova shares admiration for female designers

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova is an entrepreneur and holds stakes in many major brands such as Sugergoop, Bala Bangles, Therabody and others. She launched her own confectionery brand Sugarpova in 2012.

Speaking at Paris Fashion Week, the Russian shared her admiration for the people who work in the fashion industry. She went on to give a special mention to the female designers, stating she knew how tough it is to juggle motherhood and work.

“Understanding what goes into the fashion industry and how physical and mental it is to produce consistent shows, season in, season out, I have so much admiration for this industry, particularly female designers I’ve gotten to know, I know how tough it is juggling motherhood and work.” (via Women's Wear Daily)