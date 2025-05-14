WATCH: Maria Sharapova turns up the style quotient as she redefines her "perfect serve" in new commercial

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova was spotted in a beer ad ahead of the 2025 French Open. The Russian tennis star was seen in a campaign by Stella Artois, which is one of the leading beer brands in the world.

Ad

In a lucrative business deal, Stella Artois has entered the sport of tennis by becoming the official beer partner of the ATP Tour till 2028. The brand was already in partnership with Roland Garros and Wimbledon, two of the sport's biggest events, as the official supplier.

Stella Artois, with its "Perfect Serve" campaign, has aimed to provide curated fan experiences and give the audience the feeling of satisfaction while watching high-quality tennis with a beer in hand. Former French Open champion Maria Sharapova was seen in the latest ad, and true to herself, the Russian enhanced the style quotient of the ad with multiple stylish outfits. While sharing the ad on social media, the Russian joked about her "perfect serve," which looked different these days.

Ad

Trending

"My perfect serve looks a little different nowadays" said Sharapova (On X)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Audiences have always enjoyed a sip of beer while watching competitive tennis. This, however, got out of hand at last year's French Open as a temporary alcohol ban had to be imposed to control unruly crowd behavior. There were unpleasant incidents as players like Iga Swiatek and David Goffin were heckled by the crowd, a result of alcohol-fueled behavior.

Maria Sharapova is a two-time champion at Roland Garros

2014 French Open champion Maria Sharapova (Getty)

Sharapova was an ideal candidate for the Stella Artois campaign ahead of the 2025 French Open, as the Russian player had a stellar record at Roland Garros, reaching three successive finals from 2012 to 2014, winning the title twice.

Ad

In 2012, Sharapova was the second seed at the French Open and reached the final after wins against the likes of Alexandra Cadantu, Ayumi Morita, Peng Shuai, Klara Koukalova, Kaia Kanepi, and Petra Kvitova. In the summit clash, she won against Sara Errani in straight sets to win her maiden Roland Garros title.

After failing to defend her title in 2013, as she lost against Serena Williams in the final, Sharapova responded with another title-winning run in 2014. This time around, she was the seventh seed and had to go past players like Ksenia Pervak, Tsvetana Pironkova, Paula Ormachea, Samantha Stosur, Garbine Muguruza, and Eugenie Bouchard to reach the final. In the final battle, Sharapova won a three-set thriller against fourth seed Simona Halep to win her fifth and final Major title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More