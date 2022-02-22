"Explain to me why you need the umbrella, you have sunglasses, you have the sunshade" - Marin Cilic rants at chair umpire in Dubai loss

Marin Cilic went down to Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Tennis Championship on Monday but not before losing his cool at the chair umpire. After the Czech took the first 6-4, Cilic and Vesely headed to a tiebreak in the second set.

Serving first, the 33-year-old lost his opening service point. Vesely then held both of his serves to take a quick 3-0 lead in the tiebreak. The fourth point was a back-and-forth between the two players before Cilic attempted a cross-court backhand that overshot the sidelines by quite a margin.

That was when Cilic took his frustration out on the umpire, saying that he was distracted by his giant umbrella. To be fair, the match took place under very windy conditions and the umbrella was flapping wildly for the entire duration of the point.

The World No. 24 walked over to the umpire after that point. He then demanded an explanation as to why the umpire needed the umbrella when he was already wearing sunglasses to protect himself from the sun. The chair also came equipped with a small sunshade, which only made the Croat even more exasperated.

The former US Open winner claimed that watching an object move on the periphery of his vision interfered with his focus.

"Why?! Why?! Explain to me why you need the umbrella," asked Cilic. "Why? You have sunglasses, you have the sunshade. And [even then] you have an umbrella! It's an interference for the game."

Following Marin Cilic's objections, the umpire proceeded to take down the umbrella but even that was not enough to make the former World No. 3 happy. He stomped away muttering that there was no point in removing it anymore as it was already too late.

"Not now, not now! It is too late!" Cilic said.

The Croat went on to lose the tiebreaker 7-3, thereby falling to a 6-4, 7-6(3) loss against the qualifier. Vesely now faces either eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Marin Cilic's campaign in Dubai not yet over as he is also participating in doubles

Marin Cilic's stint in Dubai is not yet over as the Croat is also slated to play in doubles later. The unseeded all-Croatian pairing of Cilic and Ivan Dodig will take on fourth seeds Tim Pütz and Michael Venus in their opener.

Pütz and Venus reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open earlier this year and are among the favorites to go all the way in Dubai.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee