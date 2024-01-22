WATCH: Marta Kostyuk and her husband turn rain break into photoshoot session in adorable fashion at Australian Open

Having reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open, Marta Kostyuk is currently on her best Grand Slam run. Her husband Heorhii was present to capture the winning moment with his camera during her match against Maria Timofeeva.

Kostyuk defeated the Russian in the fourth round of the Happy Slam on Sunday (January 21) with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. She is set to face Coco Gauff in the last-eight stage in Melbourne on Tuesday (January 23).

The fourth-round tie was interrupted by rain. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kostyuk's husband can be seen taking pictures of her from the stands while she sits on her bench under the shade, waiting for the weather to clear. She was all smiles and struck a couple of poses as well.

Marta Kostyuk and Heorhii got married in Cyprus in a private ceremony in November 2023. Apart from family and friends, tennis players such as her doubles partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Lesia Tsurenko were also present at the wedding.

Marta Kostyuk is set to face Coco Gauff in the Australian Open 2024 QF

Marta Kostyuk will play Coco Gauff in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The American booked her place in the last eight of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech in the Round of 16. She is yet to drop a set throughout the tournament.

Gauff and Kostyuk will face one another for the second time, with the American triumphing 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in their previous encounter, which came in the second round of the Adelaide International in 2022.

Speaking about the fixture, the Ukrainian called her opponent a tough competitor who had a fast serve and a solid backhand.

"Yeah, she's young, but very experienced because she just has been for so long around. She's a tough competitor. She runs. She has very fast serve, especially first. Very solid backhand. She's coming out from the title in Auckland beating Elina in the final. Definitely she's in good shape, I would say," Kostyuk said.

The 21-year-old also said that the match would be exciting and that she would have nothing to lose. She added that her desire was to play aggressively and enjoy the journey she is having in Melbourne.

"We have played two years ago. It was very close match. I don't know. It will be exciting. I have nothing to lose really. I'm in my first quarterfinal. She's a top-5 player. I just want to go out there and really play aggressive. Yeah, and just enjoy still having this journey," the Ukrainian said.

Whoever out of Gauff or Kostyuk wins, will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova in the Australian Open semifinals.