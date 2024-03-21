WATCH: Matteo Berrettini nearly collapses on court in dizzy spell during 1R match against Andy Murray at Miami Open 2024

Matteo Berrettini almost fell over on the court during his first-round match against Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open. Despite a dizzy spell, Berrettini managed to regain his composure and continued the match.

The Miami Open, a prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event, is known for its challenging hot and humid conditions. The former World No. 6, who had taken the first set 6-4 and was down 2-5 during the second, doubled over and seemed on the verge of fainting as he was about to serve. The umpire quickly summoned the physiotherapist while Berrettini moved back to his seat.

The game was paused for several minutes as a doctor arrived on the court to check Berrettini’s blood pressure. It is worth noting that the weather reported at the venue was 72° F sunny weather with 59% humidity.

This incident marked a dramatic moment in Berrettini’s comeback journey on the ATP tour. The Italian had been sidelined for six months due to an ankle injury he sustained during the 2023 US Open. The Italian was about to make a comeback in 2024 at Brisbane International but reportedly faced another injury in the right foot, which led to him withdrawing from the Australian Open as well.

The 27-year-old's return to competitive tennis began at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Phoenix, Arizona, where he reached the final before losing to fifth seed Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6 (4).

The incident was reported on social media on Wednesday, March 20.

Berrettini went on to lose the match 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in two hours and 48 minutes. Murray will now face 29th seed, Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In a similar incident this week at the Miami Open, World No. 74 Arthur Cazaux fainted on the court due to excessive heat during his qualifying match against compatriot Harold Mayot, granting a walkover to the latter. Mayot then defeated Davis Goffin 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the main draw where he will face Daniel Altmaier.

"Matteo Berrettini has had many injuries, it's not right to forget his successes" - Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

Jannik Sinner expressed his optimism about Matteo Berrettini's recovery from his injuries and his triumphant return to the ATP tour.

In a Vanity Fair interview last month, Sinner shared his thoughts on Berrettini’s challenges with injuries and expressed hope for his compatriot's successful comeback.

"He [Matteo Berrettini ] has had many injuries, we hope he returns. It is not right to forget his successes. We Italians are a nice group, we all respect each other even if we are all different," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner is also participating in the Miami Open, where he is seeded second and received a bye into the second round where he will face compatriot and qualifier Andrea Vavassori for the first time on the ATP tour on Friday, March 22. The winner of this match will face either 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor or winner between Alex Michelson/qualifier Lukas Klein in the third round.