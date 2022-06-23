Watch: Matteo Berrettini reveals his backpack essentials, which include a good luck charm, an Italian card game and more

Having won the Boss Open in Stuttgart and the Queen's Club Championships, Matteo Berrettini is being touted as one of the favourites ahead of Wimbledon.

Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the finals last year, delighted his fans via a Redbullitalia Instagram video where he divulged the essentials that constitute his travel backpack.

The 26-year-old stated that he always carries a chestnut that his father gives him each year, which he says brings him good luck.

"Let me show you guys what can’t be missing in my backpack when I travel," Berrettini said. "This is a chestnut, a tradition in my family, my father especially, who says, 'put it in the bag because it brings good luck.' So, every year has a different chestnut."

The Italian card game Scopa too is something that Berrettini values, especially during flight delays.

"I would start with the Scopa cards which are a very important thing especially during layovers, in the breaks, when the flight is delayed mainly with my coach, we slaughter each other so this is a very important thing," he said.

The player from Rome revealed that he carries several items which he and his family believe bring good luck and that connect him to his family when he is away from home.

"A ladybug lucky charm. I need a lot of luck. And a horseshoe, and a very small pepper."

"A necklace with a compass rose that my mother gave me a long time ago and every time before entering the field, I put it on the bench. I wouldn’t call it a lucky charm but more a something that connects me to my family."

The World No. 11 who is an asthmatic, disclosed that he always carries his inhaler.

"I'm asthmatic and so when I travel I always have to bring my inhaler."

Successive wins at Boss Open and Queen's Club for Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini in action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart

Matteo Berrettini won the Boss Open in Stuttgart without having his serve broken even once. He followed that up with victory at the Queen's Club Championships, making him the first player in the Open era to win successive Queen's Club titles during his first two appearances at the tournament.

The Italian also became the first player from his country to have won the Queen's Club Championships when he won his maiden title last year.

Berrettini on Tuesday became one of the first players to practice on the Wimbledon Centre Court alongside Rafael Nadal following a recent change in the rules.

