Watch: Michelle Obama gives Frances Tiafoe a standing ovation after the American's extraordinary drop shot to save match point against Carlos Alcaraz in US Open SF

Frances Tiafoe came back from the jaws of defeat to take his semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open to a deciding fifth set, saving one match point along the way with an extraordinary drop shot.

Down 4-5 30-40 off his own serve in the fourth set, Tiafoe battled Alcaraz in a 19-shot rally that was a battle of attrition between the two. Instead of going for a high-risk winner as he had done throughout the clash, the American decided to play it safe and kept returning balls to the center of the court.

The Spaniard too opted for the same approach, until an expected net bounce from Tiafoe's end saw the ball fall kindly to Alcaraz's backhand. The teenager, instead of going for a down-the-line winner, chose to play a cheeky drop shot, not a bad choice considering it has paid dividends throughout the tournament.

Only, Tiafoe was alert to the threat and rushed to the net with a galloping run and responded with a beautiful, unreturnable drop shot of his own. This time, Alcaraz was not as quick on his feet as the ball bounced away from him to give the 24-year-old an extra life.

As the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium came to their feet to applaud their home hero, so too did former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who was in the stands to cheer on her compatriot. Mrs. Obama gave Tiafoe a standing ovation for his nerves of steel, a sentiment felt throughout the arena on the night.

The World No. 26 went on to hold his serve and then took the fourth set in a brilliant tiebreaker to take Alcaraz to his second consecutive fifth-setter of the tournament. Unfortunately, an early double break saw the Spaniard coast to the win eventually, going through to the final with a 6(6)-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6(5)-7, 6-3 scoreline.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Casper Ruud in the final after victory over Frances Tiafoe

Following his victory over Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 US Open. The Norwegian defeated Karen Khachanov handsomely in four sets in his semifinal clash earlier today.

The winner of the clash between Alcaraz and Ruud will also decide the new World No. 1, after current ATP No. 1 Daniil Medvedev's early exit from the tournament. Rafael Nadal occupied the spot provisionally, a spot that has now gone to Alcaraz for the moment.

